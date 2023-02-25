Women’s T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur pays tribute to fans, vows to bounce back strongly

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur penned down a heartfelt note for the fans, a day after India lost in the T20 World Cup semifinal by five runs against Australia.

“This is for all our fans across the globe who have supported us throughout this World Cup . I thank you for believing in our journey,” Harman wrote on Twitter.

“I know as a cricket fan it’s sad to see your team lose.

“All I can say is that we will come back strongly and put a great show out there .”

Harmanpreet Kaur, who played a 52 off 34 balls knock in the T20 world cup semifinal against Australia. It was her unfortunate run out that shifted the momentum towards Australia.

“Can’t be unluckier than this, to get that momentum back when me and Jemi (Jemimah Rodrigues) were batting,” Harmanpreet said in the post-match presentation.

“And to lose after that, we didn’t expect this today. The way I got runout, can’t be unluckier than that.”

The 33-year-old also did a short post-mortem of India losing track of the game in the first innings, owing to poor fielding.

“We even though we didn’t play to our strengths, we reached the semis. We gave those easy catches away. Got to take those when you want to win. We misfielded. We can only learn from these lessons and not repeat the mistakes,” she said.