Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Women’s T20 World Cup: England hammer Pakistan by 114 runs in dead rubber

Australia are set to face India in the first semifinal on Thursday, while England's semifinal opponent will be decided following the New Zealand-South Africa contest on Tuesday night. (Twitter/T20 World Cup)

The big-hitting Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 81 off 40 balls as England outplayed Pakistan by 114 runs in a dead rubber of the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

With England already qualifying for the semifinals as table toppers along with second placed India, the game was a lot about fine-tuning their preparation for the knock-out game on Friday.

Opener Danielle Wyatt gave England a fine start with 59 off 33 balls before Sciver-Brunt unleashed carnage in his knock comprising 12 fours and a six to take her team a massive 213 for five.

Amy Jones also made a quickfire 47 off 31 balls.

Pakistan were never in the run chase and crawled to 99 for nine in 20 overs. England remained unbeaten in the group stage.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Charlotte Dean picked up a couple of wickets each.

Australia are set to face India in the first semifinal on Thursday, while England’s semifinal opponent will be decided following the New Zealand-South Africa contest on Tuesday night.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 22:40 IST
