Women’s T20 World Cup: Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian to claim 100 T20I wickets

All-rounder Deepti Sharma on Wednesday became the first Indian cricketer to notch 100 wickets in the shortest format of the game. Overall, the 25-year-old became the ninth bowler in the women’s game to do so.

“That is a milestone and I am happy with the achievement (first Indian to 100 T20I wickets). I am focusing on the rest of the World Cup games,” player of the match Deepti said post-match.

A big milestone for Indian spinner Deepti Sharma 🌟 She becomes the first India international to reach the landmark in T20Is.

Behind Deepti in the tally, Poonam Yadav has claimed 98 wickets in T20Is off 72 matches. Among men, Yuzvendra Chahal has picked the most wickets for India in the shortest format, 91 in 75 matches.

Deepti claimed a three-fer in India’s second match at the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup against West Indies as the women in blue won by six wickets.

Having won the toss, West Indies opted to bat first at Newlands, Cape Town. Courtesy of Deepti’s 3/15 off her four over quota, the Indian bowling attack was able to pin West Indies down to 118/6.

In response, India chased the total down with 11 balls to spare, powered by another Richa Ghosh special (44 off 32).

The win marked two of two for Harmanpreet Kaur & co. after they pinned Pakistan down to a seven wicket win. For West Indies however, it was a second defeat in a row after losing their opener to England by seven wickets.