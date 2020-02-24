Watch: Debate rages as bowler gives Mankad warning in tense finish

Katherine Brunt gives Sune Luus a Mankad warning in the tense final moments of the Women’s T20 World Cup match on Monday (Screengrab) Katherine Brunt gives Sune Luus a Mankad warning in the tense final moments of the Women’s T20 World Cup match on Monday (Screengrab)

England’s Katherine Brunt opted not to Mankad South Africa’s Sune Luus during a tense finish to the Women’s T20 World Cup league match on Monday, creating a debate on social media.

Brunt decided to give the non-striker a warning to stay inside her crease instead of running her out with 7 needed off 4 balls, moments before Mignon du Preez hit a six and a four off the following two deliveries to seal a 124-run chase and pull off an upset win for South Africa.

With the game on the line, Katherine Brunt could have dismissed Sune Luus at the non-striker’s end, but opted not to. Moments later Mignon du Preez blasted a game-defining six. What do you think? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oPqeUdo7Hl — ICC (@ICC) February 23, 2020

The ‘Mankad’ is a legitimate dismissal under cricket’s laws, and a bowler is not required to give a batsman a warning before attempting it. But it is seen by some as against the spirit of cricket, and even ICC’s Twitter handle quoted the video of the incident with a caption: “What do you think?”

Brunt had herself received a Mankad warning in the England innings. In the 17th over of the first innings, South Africa’s Ayabonga Khaka pulled out of her delivery stride when Brunt was backing up at the non-striker’s end.

“I think it was Brunt that got one herself – a warning when she was batting, backing up. Nothing wrong with that at all,” commentator Nasser Hussain said.

Given the circumstances of Brunt’s decision not to Mankad, there have been fierce opinions from across the ‘spirit of cricket’ divide.

I find it interesting that it’s always the bowler who is questioned in these circumstances re ‘spirit of cricket’. The batter is clearly gaining an advantage yet it is always the bowler that has the focus on them.

Stick to the laws of the game. https://t.co/AAgxcJcgrJ — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) February 23, 2020

The non-striker is cheating, Ben. That is against the spirit of cricket surely! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 24, 2020

I asked Nat Sciver about it and she said their is no way KB was ever going to run her out and neither would anyone in the team. She was adamant. — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 23, 2020

She should have been standing even further down the pitch. England are adamant they’ll never mankad anybody – exploit this weakness. https://t.co/7NIn3BDd8G — Dan Liebke (@LiebCricket) February 23, 2020

It’s easy to be in favour of Mankads (as I am) but a lot harder to do it in a World Cup game knowing you’ll be subject to endless accusations of cheating. https://t.co/AQX6Ewk0cg — Louis Cameron (@LouisDBCameron) February 24, 2020

Should Katherine Brunt be penalised for deliberate under-performance at this instant? https://t.co/HOx2ol7sLR — Aaditya Narayan (@AadityaN_28) February 23, 2020

The victory was South Africa’s maiden T20 World Cup win against England.

