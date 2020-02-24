Follow Us:
Monday, February 24, 2020
Watch: Debate rages as bowler gives Mankad warning in tense finish

England's Katherine Brunt opted not to run out South Africa's Sune Luus at the non-striker's end during a tense finish to the Women's T20 World Cup league match, before South Africa claimed an upset win over England.

Katherine Brunt gives Sune Luus a Mankad warning in the tense final moments of the Women’s T20 World Cup match on Monday (Screengrab)

England’s Katherine Brunt opted not to Mankad South Africa’s Sune Luus during a tense finish to the Women’s T20 World Cup league match on Monday, creating a debate on social media.

Brunt decided to give the non-striker a warning to stay inside her crease instead of running her out with 7 needed off 4 balls, moments before Mignon du Preez hit a six and a four off the following two deliveries to seal a 124-run chase and pull off an upset win for South Africa.

The ‘Mankad’ is a legitimate dismissal under cricket’s laws, and a bowler is not required to give a batsman a warning before attempting it. But it is seen by some as against the spirit of cricket, and even ICC’s Twitter handle quoted the video of the incident with a caption: “What do you think?”

Brunt had herself received a Mankad warning in the England innings. In the 17th over of the first innings, South Africa’s Ayabonga Khaka pulled out of her delivery stride when Brunt was backing up at the non-striker’s end.

“I think it was Brunt that got one herself – a warning when she was batting, backing up. Nothing wrong with that at all,” commentator Nasser Hussain said.

Given the circumstances of Brunt’s decision not to Mankad, there have been fierce opinions from across the ‘spirit of cricket’ divide.

The victory was South Africa’s maiden T20 World Cup win against England.

Trent Boult wrecks India’s top order as New Zealand inch closer to victory
