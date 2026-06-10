ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Fixtures, match list, time, dates and venues

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: In the midst of the craziness surrounding the FIFA World Cup, the Indian women’s team will be looking to create history once again as they gun for their first T20 World Cup title. After winning the ODI World Cup last year, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will have the hopes of India on their shoulders once again with the second ICC trophy in sight. The World Cup starts from June 12 and will go on till July 5 and will have 33 matches in total.

It won’t be easy for India though because they are in the proverbial group of death, clubbed alongside the likes of Australia, South Africa and arch-rivals Pakistan. The Women in Blue are also coming into the tournament after a warm-up game loss to England, having put down by the same opponent 2-1 in their last T20I series ahead of the World Cup.