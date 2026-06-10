ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Fixtures, match list, time, dates and venues

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ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: In the midst of the craziness surrounding the FIFA World Cup, the Indian women’s team will be looking to create history once again as they gun for their first T20 World Cup title. After winning the ODI World Cup last year, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will have the hopes of India on their shoulders once again with the second ICC trophy in sight. The World Cup starts from June 12 and will go on till July 5 and will have 33 matches in total.
It won’t be easy for India though because they are in the proverbial group of death, clubbed alongside the likes of Australia, South Africa and arch-rivals Pakistan. The Women in Blue are also coming into the tournament after a warm-up game loss to England, having put down by the same opponent 2-1 in their last T20I series ahead of the World Cup.
12 June 2026 (Friday) – England vs Sri Lanka – Birmingham (Edgbaston) – 11 PM IST
13 June 2026 (Saturday) – Scotland vs Ireland – Manchester (Old Trafford) – 3 PM IST
13 June 2026 (Saturday) – Australia vs South Africa – Manchester (Old Trafford) – 7 PM IST
13 June 2026 (Saturday) – West Indies vs New Zealand – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) – 11 PM IST
14 June 2026 (Sunday) – Bangladesh vs Netherlands – Birmingham (Edgbaston) – 3 PM IST
14 June 2026 (Sunday) – India vs Pakistan – Birmingham (Edgbaston) – 7 PM IST
16 June 2026 (Tuesday) – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) –7 PM IST
16 June 2026 (Tuesday) – England vs Ireland – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) – 11 PM IST
17 June 2026 (Wednesday) – Australia vs Bangladesh – Leeds (Headingley) – 3 PM IST
17 June 2026 (Wednesday) – India vs Netherlands – Leeds (Headingley) – 7 PM IST
17 June 2026 (Wednesday) – South Africa vs Pakistan – Birmingham (Edgbaston) – 11 PM IST
18 June 2026 (Thursday) – West Indies vs Scotland – Leeds (Headingley) – 11 PM IST
19 June 2026 (Friday) – New Zealand vs Ireland – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) – 11 PM IST
20 June 2026 (Saturday) – Australia vs Netherlands – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) – 3 PM IST
20 June 2026 (Saturday) – Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) – 7 PM IST
20 June 2026 (Saturday) – England vs Scotland – Leeds (Headingley) – 11 PM IST
21 June 2026 (Sunday) – West Indies vs Sri Lanka – Bristol (County Ground) – 3 PM IST
21 June 2026 (Sunday) – South Africa vs India – Manchester (Old Trafford) – 7 PM IST
23 June 2026 (Tuesday) – New Zealand vs Scotland – Bristol (County Ground) – 3 PM IST
23 June 2026 (Tuesday) – Sri Lanka vs Ireland – Bristol (County Ground) – 7 PM IST
23 June 2026 (Tuesday) – Australia vs Pakistan – Leeds (Headingley) – 11 PM IST
24 June 2026 (Wednesday) – England vs West Indies – London (Lord’s) – 11 PM IST
25 June 2026 (Thursday) – India vs Bangladesh – Manchester (Old Trafford) – 7 PM IST
25 June 2026 (Thursday) – South Africa vs Netherlands – Bristol (County Ground) – 11 PM IST
26 June 2026 (Friday) – Sri Lanka vs Scotland – Manchester (Old Trafford) – 11 PM IST
27 June 2026 (Saturday) – Pakistan vs Netherlands – Bristol (County Ground) – 3 PM IST
27 June 2026 (Saturday) – West Indies vs Ireland – Bristol (County Ground) – 7 PM IST
27 June 2026 (Saturday) – England vs New Zealand – London (The Oval) – 11 PM IST
28 June 2026 (Sunday) – South Africa vs Bangladesh – London (Lord’s) – 3 PM IST
28 June 2026 (Sunday) – Australia vs India – London (Lord’s) – 7 PM IST
30 June 2026 (Tuesday) – TBC vs TBC (Semi Final 1) – London (The Oval) – 7 PM IST
2 July 2026 (Thursday) – TBC vs TBC (Semi Final 2) – London (The Oval) – 11 PM IST
5 July 2026 (Sunday) – TBC vs TBC (The Final) – London (Lord’s) – 7 PM IST
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.