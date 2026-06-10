ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Fixtures, match list, time, dates and venues

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: The World Cup starts from June 12 and will go on till July 5 and will have 33 matches in total.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readJun 10, 2026 09:10 PM IST
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 ScheduleICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: New Zealand's players pose with the trophy after winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa (AP/File)
Make us preferred source on Google

 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: In the midst of the craziness surrounding the FIFA World Cup, the Indian women’s team will be looking to create history once again as they gun for their first T20 World Cup title. After winning the ODI World Cup last year, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will have the hopes of India on their shoulders once again with the second ICC trophy in sight. The World Cup starts from June 12 and will go on till July 5 and will have 33 matches in total.

It won’t be easy for India though because they are in the proverbial group of death, clubbed alongside the likes of Australia, South Africa and arch-rivals Pakistan. The Women in Blue are also coming into the tournament after a warm-up game loss to England, having put down by the same opponent 2-1 in their last T20I series ahead of the World Cup.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

  • Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands
  • Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule

12 June 2026 (Friday) – England vs Sri Lanka – Birmingham (Edgbaston) – 11 PM IST

13 June 2026 (Saturday) – Scotland vs Ireland – Manchester (Old Trafford) – 3 PM IST

13 June 2026 (Saturday) – Australia vs South Africa – Manchester (Old Trafford) – 7 PM IST

13 June 2026 (Saturday) – West Indies vs New Zealand – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) – 11 PM IST

14 June 2026 (Sunday) – Bangladesh vs Netherlands – Birmingham (Edgbaston) – 3 PM IST

14 June 2026 (Sunday) – India vs Pakistan – Birmingham (Edgbaston) – 7 PM IST

16 June 2026 (Tuesday) – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) –7 PM IST

Story continues below this ad

16 June 2026 (Tuesday) – England vs Ireland – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) – 11 PM IST

17 June 2026 (Wednesday) – Australia vs Bangladesh – Leeds (Headingley) – 3 PM IST

17 June 2026 (Wednesday) – India vs Netherlands – Leeds (Headingley) – 7 PM IST

17 June 2026 (Wednesday) – South Africa vs Pakistan – Birmingham (Edgbaston) – 11 PM IST

18 June 2026 (Thursday) – West Indies vs Scotland – Leeds (Headingley) – 11 PM IST

19 June 2026 (Friday) – New Zealand vs Ireland – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) – 11 PM IST

Story continues below this ad

20 June 2026 (Saturday) – Australia vs Netherlands – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) – 3 PM IST

20 June 2026 (Saturday) – Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) – 7 PM IST

20 June 2026 (Saturday) – England vs Scotland – Leeds (Headingley) – 11 PM IST

21 June 2026 (Sunday) – West Indies vs Sri Lanka – Bristol (County Ground) – 3 PM IST

21 June 2026 (Sunday) – South Africa vs India – Manchester (Old Trafford) – 7 PM IST

Story continues below this ad

23 June 2026 (Tuesday) – New Zealand vs Scotland – Bristol (County Ground) – 3 PM IST

23 June 2026 (Tuesday) – Sri Lanka vs Ireland – Bristol (County Ground) – 7 PM IST

23 June 2026 (Tuesday) – Australia vs Pakistan – Leeds (Headingley) – 11 PM IST

24 June 2026 (Wednesday) – England vs West Indies – London (Lord’s) – 11 PM IST

25 June 2026 (Thursday) – India vs Bangladesh – Manchester (Old Trafford) – 7 PM IST

Story continues below this ad

25 June 2026 (Thursday) – South Africa vs Netherlands – Bristol (County Ground) – 11 PM IST

26 June 2026 (Friday) – Sri Lanka vs Scotland – Manchester (Old Trafford) – 11 PM IST

27 June 2026 (Saturday) – Pakistan vs Netherlands – Bristol (County Ground) – 3 PM IST

27 June 2026 (Saturday) – West Indies vs Ireland – Bristol (County Ground) – 7 PM IST

Story continues below this ad

27 June 2026 (Saturday) – England vs New Zealand – London (The Oval) – 11 PM IST

28 June 2026 (Sunday) – South Africa vs Bangladesh – London (Lord’s) – 3 PM IST

28 June 2026 (Sunday) – Australia vs India – London (Lord’s) – 7 PM IST

30 June 2026 (Tuesday) – TBC vs TBC (Semi Final 1) – London (The Oval) – 7 PM IST

Story continues below this ad

2 July 2026 (Thursday) – TBC vs TBC (Semi Final 2) – London (The Oval) – 11 PM IST

5 July 2026 (Sunday) – TBC vs TBC (The Final) – London (Lord’s) – 7 PM IST

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 10: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments