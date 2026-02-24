Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Fixtures, complete match list, time table, match dates, timings, venues

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: The schedule for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 was announced on Tuesday, with 12 teams competing for the T20 crown in England later this year. Hosts England will take on Sri Lanka in the tournament opener at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 12, while Ireland and Scotland begin their campaign against each other in an all-European clash at Old Trafford on June 13.
India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Birmingham on Sunday, June 14. India are placed in a tricky Group A alongside Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the Netherlands. Group B includes host England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Ireland and Scotland.
The Dutch side will be making their Women’s T20 World Cup debut and open their campaign against Bangladesh, who remained unbeaten in the qualifying tournament. New Zealand are the defending Women’s T20 World Cup champion.
The final of the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup will be played at the hallowed Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 5.
12 June 2026 (Friday) – England vs Sri Lanka – Birmingham (Edgbaston) – 18:30 BST
13 June 2026 (Saturday) – Scotland vs Ireland – Manchester (Old Trafford) – 10:30 BST
13 June 2026 (Saturday) – Australia vs South Africa – Manchester (Old Trafford) – 14:30 BST
13 June 2026 (Saturday) – West Indies vs New Zealand – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) – 18:30 BST
14 June 2026 (Sunday) – Bangladesh vs Netherlands – Birmingham (Edgbaston) – 10:30 BST
14 June 2026 (Sunday) – India vs Pakistan – Birmingham (Edgbaston) – 14:30 BST
16 June 2026 (Tuesday) – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) – 14:30 BST
16 June 2026 (Tuesday) – England vs Ireland – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) – 18:30 BST
17 June 2026 (Wednesday) – Australia vs Bangladesh – Leeds (Headingley) – 10:30 BST
17 June 2026 (Wednesday) – India vs Netherlands – Leeds (Headingley) – 14:30 BST
17 June 2026 (Wednesday) – South Africa vs Pakistan – Birmingham (Edgbaston) – 18:30 BST
18 June 2026 (Thursday) – West Indies vs Scotland – Leeds (Headingley) – 18:30 BST
19 June 2026 (Friday) – New Zealand vs Ireland – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) – 18:30 BST
20 June 2026 (Saturday) – Australia vs Netherlands – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) – 10:30 BST
20 June 2026 (Saturday) – Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) – 14:30 BST
20 June 2026 (Saturday) – England vs Scotland – Leeds (Headingley) – 18:30 BST
21 June 2026 (Sunday) – West Indies vs Sri Lanka – Bristol (County Ground) – 10:30 BST
21 June 2026 (Sunday) – South Africa vs India – Manchester (Old Trafford) – 14:30 BST
23 June 2026 (Tuesday) – New Zealand vs Scotland – Bristol (County Ground) – 10:30 BST
23 June 2026 (Tuesday) – Sri Lanka vs Ireland – Bristol (County Ground) – 14:30 BST
23 June 2026 (Tuesday) – Australia vs Pakistan – Leeds (Headingley) – 18:30 BST
24 June 2026 (Wednesday) – England vs West Indies – London (Lord’s) – 18:30 BST
25 June 2026 (Thursday) – India vs Bangladesh – Manchester (Old Trafford) – 14:30 BST
25 June 2026 (Thursday) – South Africa vs Netherlands – Bristol (County Ground) – 18:30 BST
26 June 2026 (Friday) – Sri Lanka vs Scotland – Manchester (Old Trafford) – 18:30 BST
27 June 2026 (Saturday) – Pakistan vs Netherlands – Bristol (County Ground) – 10:30 BST
27 June 2026 (Saturday) – West Indies vs Ireland – Bristol (County Ground) – 14:30 BST
27 June 2026 (Saturday) – England vs New Zealand – London (The Oval) – 18:30 BST
28 June 2026 (Sunday) – South Africa vs Bangladesh – London (Lord’s) – 10:30 BST
28 June 2026 (Sunday) – Australia vs India – London (Lord’s) – 14:30 BST
30 June 2026 (Tuesday) – TBC vs TBC (Semi Final 1) – London (The Oval) – 14:30 BST
2 July 2026 (Thursday) – TBC vs TBC (Semi Final 2) – London (The Oval) – 18:30 BST
5 July 2026 (Sunday) – TBC vs TBC (The Final) – London (Lord’s) – 14:30 BST
*BST – British Summer Time (4:30 hrs behind IST)
