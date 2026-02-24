Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Fixtures, complete match list, time table, match dates, timings, venues

India will open their campaign in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2026 tournament with a match against Pakistan on June 14. (PHOTO: PTI)

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: The schedule for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 was announced on Tuesday, with 12 teams competing for the T20 crown in England later this year. Hosts England will take on Sri Lanka in the tournament opener at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 12, while Ireland and Scotland begin their campaign against each other in an all-European clash at Old Trafford on June 13.

India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Birmingham on Sunday, June 14. India are placed in a tricky Group A alongside Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the Netherlands. Group B includes host England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Ireland and Scotland.