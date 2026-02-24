Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Fixtures, complete match list, time table, match dates, timings, venues

India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Birmingham on Sunday, June 14.

By: Sports Desk
4 min readFeb 24, 2026 05:21 PM IST
India will open their campaign in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2026 tournament with a match against Pakistan on June 14. (PHOTO: PTI)India will open their campaign in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2026 tournament with a match against Pakistan on June 14. (PHOTO: PTI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: The schedule for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 was announced on Tuesday, with 12 teams competing for the T20 crown in England later this year. Hosts England will take on Sri Lanka in the tournament opener at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 12, while Ireland and Scotland begin their campaign against each other in an all-European clash at Old Trafford on June 13.

India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Birmingham on Sunday, June 14. India are placed in a tricky Group A alongside Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the Netherlands. Group B includes host England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Ireland and Scotland.

The Dutch side will be making their Women’s T20 World Cup debut and open their campaign against Bangladesh, who remained unbeaten in the qualifying tournament. New Zealand are the defending Women’s T20 World Cup champion.

The final of the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup will be played at the hallowed Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 5.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

  • Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands
  • Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule

12 June 2026 (Friday) – England vs Sri Lanka – Birmingham (Edgbaston) – 18:30 BST

13 June 2026 (Saturday) – Scotland vs Ireland – Manchester (Old Trafford) – 10:30 BST

13 June 2026 (Saturday) – Australia vs South Africa – Manchester (Old Trafford) – 14:30 BST

13 June 2026 (Saturday) – West Indies vs New Zealand – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) – 18:30 BST

14 June 2026 (Sunday) – Bangladesh vs Netherlands – Birmingham (Edgbaston) – 10:30 BST

14 June 2026 (Sunday) – India vs Pakistan – Birmingham (Edgbaston) – 14:30 BST

Story continues below this ad

16 June 2026 (Tuesday) – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) – 14:30 BST

16 June 2026 (Tuesday) – England vs Ireland – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) – 18:30 BST

17 June 2026 (Wednesday) – Australia vs Bangladesh – Leeds (Headingley) – 10:30 BST

17 June 2026 (Wednesday) – India vs Netherlands – Leeds (Headingley) – 14:30 BST

17 June 2026 (Wednesday) – South Africa vs Pakistan – Birmingham (Edgbaston) – 18:30 BST

18 June 2026 (Thursday) – West Indies vs Scotland – Leeds (Headingley) – 18:30 BST

19 June 2026 (Friday) – New Zealand vs Ireland – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) – 18:30 BST

20 June 2026 (Saturday) – Australia vs Netherlands – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) – 10:30 BST

20 June 2026 (Saturday) – Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Southampton (Hampshire Bowl) – 14:30 BST

20 June 2026 (Saturday) – England vs Scotland – Leeds (Headingley) – 18:30 BST

21 June 2026 (Sunday) – West Indies vs Sri Lanka – Bristol (County Ground) – 10:30 BST

21 June 2026 (Sunday) – South Africa vs India – Manchester (Old Trafford) – 14:30 BST

Story continues below this ad

23 June 2026 (Tuesday) – New Zealand vs Scotland – Bristol (County Ground) – 10:30 BST

23 June 2026 (Tuesday) – Sri Lanka vs Ireland – Bristol (County Ground) – 14:30 BST

23 June 2026 (Tuesday) – Australia vs Pakistan – Leeds (Headingley) – 18:30 BST

24 June 2026 (Wednesday) – England vs West Indies – London (Lord’s) – 18:30 BST

25 June 2026 (Thursday) – India vs Bangladesh – Manchester (Old Trafford) – 14:30 BST

25 June 2026 (Thursday) – South Africa vs Netherlands – Bristol (County Ground) – 18:30 BST

Story continues below this ad

26 June 2026 (Friday) – Sri Lanka vs Scotland – Manchester (Old Trafford) – 18:30 BST

27 June 2026 (Saturday) – Pakistan vs Netherlands – Bristol (County Ground) – 10:30 BST

27 June 2026 (Saturday) – West Indies vs Ireland – Bristol (County Ground) – 14:30 BST

27 June 2026 (Saturday) – England vs New Zealand – London (The Oval) – 18:30 BST

28 June 2026 (Sunday) – South Africa vs Bangladesh – London (Lord’s) – 10:30 BST

28 June 2026 (Sunday) – Australia vs India – London (Lord’s) – 14:30 BST

Story continues below this ad

30 June 2026 (Tuesday) – TBC vs TBC (Semi Final 1) – London (The Oval) – 14:30 BST

2 July 2026 (Thursday) – TBC vs TBC (Semi Final 2) – London (The Oval) – 18:30 BST

5 July 2026 (Sunday) – TBC vs TBC (The Final) – London (Lord’s) – 14:30 BST

*BST – British Summer Time (4:30 hrs behind IST)

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Kerala to be renamed Keralam: Historical, linguistic roots of the demand
Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters, where time slows to the rhythm of oars and coconut palms mirror themselves in still green waters.
Govt to roll out HPV vaccination drive to prevent cervical cancer
Every year, 1.15 crore girls who turn 14 years of age will be eligible for the HPV vaccine.
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
'Dhurandhar is disgusting': Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia calls for a total rejection of Ranveer Singh film
Sabeer Bhatia, Dhurandhar
Inside the 'Thumki estate': how a four-legged resident is ruling Kolkata’s Taj Bengal hotel
Taj Bengal Hotel Thumki
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
With Trump's IEEPA tariffs ruled illegal, who can claim refunds, and how do they go about it?
tariff refund
'I never used to believe in oiling, lekin...': Chitrangada Singh reveals secret blend behind her glossy locks
Chitrangada Singh
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments