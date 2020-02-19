Women’s T20 World cup: The Power Rangers of 2020

Team India will bank on Shafali Verma for the brisk starts. (Source: cricket.comau) Team India will bank on Shafali Verma for the brisk starts. (Source: cricket.comau)

Women’s T20s went big in the 2018 edition with runs, sixes and power-hitting stars. Par scores were breached as batting records tumbled down with ease. “Every team now has two or three hitters who can change the game,” Harmanpreet Kaur, India’s T20I captain had told the ICC back then.

Now as the 2020 edition begins we take a look at those power rangers who can be the gamechangers or rather gamebreakers for their respective teams-

SHAFALI VERMA (India):

The 16-year-old holds the distinction of being the youngest woman to play Twenty20 cricket for India. The fearless youngster has played 14 T20I matches and has a mediocre average of 24.92 but boasts of a strike rate of 140.86. Her stunning 49 off 28 balls against Australia in Melbourne at the beginning of this month highlights her potential as a game-breaker at the top of the order.

ALIYA RIAZ (Pakistan):

Aliya Riaz made her Twenty20 International debut in 2014. (Source: cricket.comau) Aliya Riaz made her Twenty20 International debut in 2014. (Source: cricket.comau)

The Pakistani all-rounder loves to bank on her power-hitting game and is one the key players for her side at the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia. Riaz made her Twenty20 International debut in 2014 and went to play 38 matches for her team. Riyaz plays with a strike rate of 87.67. Known for her hard-hitting the 27-year-old will be playing her second T20 World Cup.

SOPHIE DEVINE (New Zealand):

The Kiwi star was recently appointed captain of New Zealand. On her day she can be the most destructive batter in the world. Her lightning strokeplay is a gift thanks to her hockey background. She also holds the skill of playing 360-degree shots. A veteran of 87 T20I matches she strikes the ball at a rate of 128.02.

CHAMARI ATAPATTU (Sri Lanka):

Sri Lanka’s Chamari Atapattu celebrates her 100. (Reuters) Sri Lanka’s Chamari Atapattu celebrates her 100. (Reuters)

The 30-year-old left-handed batswoman has the capability of winning games on her own. Who can forget her century (113 of 61 balls) against Australia at North Sydney Oval in September last year? She has a strike rate of 94.97 from 81 T20I games.

MEG LANNING (Australia):

Meg Lanning reaches her century with a six. (Source: Reuters) Meg Lanning reaches her century with a six. (Source: Reuters)

Australia’s ‘Megastar’ is at the fifth position in ‘women cricketers who have smashed maximum runs in T20 WC’ list. The Singapore-born player has played 23 T20 WC matches and scored 711 runs. She has scored 2656 runs – third-most in T20Is.

SMRITI MANDHANA (India):

India’s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot. (File Photo) India’s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot. (File Photo)

The aggressive left-hander is renowned for her big hits and her ability to play the long innings makes her dangerous for any opposition. Batting at the top, she has a strike rate of 119.24 after featuring in 71 T20I matches.

HARMANPREET KAUR (India):

The Indian captain Who can forget her 171 not out in the 2018 World Cup? Till date, Kaur has featured in 88 T20Is till date and has scored 1,703 runs. She strikes the ball at a rate of more than 80.

TAMMY BEAUMONT (England):

The 27-year-old has played 79 T20Is and has the power to take the bowlers on in the powerplays and then adjust her game accordingly. Her ability to find gaps at will strike rate allows her to score at a strike rate of 107.59

STAFANIE TAYLOR (West Indies):

Jamaican-born West Indian captain Stafanie Roxann Taylor has played 100 T20I matches and scored 2900 runs. She was the 2016 World Cup player of the tournament and has a strike rate of more than 80.

ALYSSA HEALY (Australia):

The wicketkeeper-batsman was the player of the tournament in the last edition and holds the record of the highest individual score in women’s T20Is with an unbeaten 148 against Sri Lanka in October. Scoring at a strike rate of 129.45 Healy will back herself to continue with high risk game in the T20 World Cup despite a poor run in the recent tri-series against India and England.

CHLOE TRYON (South Africa):

Her six-hitting prowess is well documented and it is no wonder that she scores at a strike-rate of 139.21. Her unbeaten 16-ball 34 from Chloe Tryon powered South Africa to victory with one ball remaining in the third T20I in Wellington.

FARGANA HAQUE (Bangladesh)

The right-hand top-order batsman scores at a strike rate of 83.02. Hoque hit form with the bat at just the right time, stroking the ball with good timing. An attacking top-order batter, she debuted against Ireland in 2012. Another Bangladeshi player who could spring a surprise is Murshida Khatun. The 20-year-old left-hand batter has played just six T20Is and is a relatively unknown commodity but can strike rate the ball at rate of 87.17.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.