Women’s T20 WC: Pakistan’s washed out game sets stage for India vs England semifinal

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India is all charged up against Heather Knight’s England. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India is all charged up against Heather Knight’s England.

Indian women’s team will now take on mighty England in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals. The battle got fixed on Tuesday following the rained-out game between South Africa and the West Indies at Sydney. In the second semifinal, Australia will take on South Africa- the Group B toppers.

The abandoned game meant South Africa and West Indies shared a point each which was enough to push the former to the top spot with seven points, leaving England second. England, who finished with three wins and a loss in the group stage, face India on Thursday in a repeat semifinal of the 2018 edition.

The #T20WorldCup semi-final draw: 3pm local time: 🇮🇳 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

7pm local time: 🇿🇦 v 🇦🇺 Who are you backing to make it to the final? pic.twitter.com/ar3vcAI7Re — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 3, 2020

Back then, England had beaten India before losing the final to Australia. India, who are aiming to make their maiden final, topped the group stage with four wins in as many games. The second semifinal between South Africa and four-time champions Australia will also be played on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Meanwhile, Thailand rode on the performance of openers Cantam (56) and Nattaya Boochatham (44) to post 150 for 3 in 20 overs. But the victory was not to be for Sornnarin Tippoch’s side, with persistent rain ensuring that Pakistan were unable to begin their chase. Pakistan had never chased more than 139 to win a T20I but their own bid for history was thwarted as the rain began to fall in the innings break.

Here are the semifinalists now-

India vs England, Thursday (3 PM) at Sydney Cricket Ground Australia vs South Africa, Thursday (7 PM) at Sydney Cricket Ground

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.