Women’s T20 Challenge: Velocity bundled out for 47, Trailblazers win by 9 wickets

The Trailblazers thrashed Velocity by 9 wickets with 12.1 overs to spare. Opting to bat, Velocity were bundled out for 47 in the second match of the Women’s T20 Challenge on Thursday.

Sophie Ecclestone was the wrecker-in-chief for Trailblazers, returning incredible figures of 3.1-0-9-4.

Velocity had made a bright start to the tournament on Wednesday when they defeated Supernovas in a thrilling match by five wickets, but fell like a pack of cards in their second match against Trailblazers. Shafali Verma (13) and Shikha Pandey (10) and Leigh Kasperek (11*) were the only batters who crossed double-figure mark in the game against Trailblazers.

Ecclestone, who is also the current world no.1 T20 bowler, took the key wickets of Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy and Sushma Verma. Jhulan Goswami, meanwhile, dismissed the dangerous Shafali Verma.

Deandra Dottin (29*) went about clinically in the chase, leading the Trailblazers home in the 8th over.

With this massive win, Trailblazers have opened their account in the tournament with a net run rate of +3.905 and have made themselves favourites to progress to the playoffs.

