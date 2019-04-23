Women’s T20 challenge next month in Jaipur, announces BCCI

A three-team Women’s T20 Challenge will be played during the IPL Play-offs week next month in Jaipur, the BCCI announced on Tuesday.

The tournament will open with a clash between Supernovas and Trailblazers on May 6 while Velocity will lock horns with Supernovas on May 8.

Each team will play two matches and top two teams and the top two teams will clash in the final on May 11.

All the matches will be standalone games.

“The teams will comprise current and future stars of Indian cricket playing alongside a selection of the world’s best players. The combined strength of talent on display will showcase the quality of women’s cricket,” said a BCCI release.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana will lead the three sides.

CSJS honours Goswami with best sportsperson award

Jhulan Goswami, world’s leading wicket-taker in women’s one-day internationals, was awarded the ‘Best Sportsperson’ award by the Calcutta Sports Journalists’ Club here Tuesday.

The CSJS also honoured Bengal’s Ranji Trophy winning captain and former national selector Sambaran Banerjee and former India winger Sukumar Samajpati with the ‘Lifetime Achievement’ awards.

Awardees:

Best Sportsperson: Jhulan Goswami; Lifetime Achievement awards: Sambaran Banerjee and Sukumar Samajpati;

Special award (bridge): Shibnath De Sarkar and Pranab Bardhan; Special award (kabaddi): Payel Chowdhury; Promising Sportsperson of the Year: Neelash Saha.

State awards: Best cricketer: Tanusree Sarkar; Best footballer: Pritam Kotal; Best athlete: Lily Das; Best chess player: Utsab Chatterjee; Best TT player: Krittwika Sinha Roy.