Women’s T20 Challenge: Cricket fraternity hails ‘fearless’ and ‘dominating’ Harmanpreet Kaur as Supernovas win title

Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur struck a sensational half-century in a dramatic summit clash, helping her side clinch the Women’s T20 Challenge title with a four-wicket win over Velocity on Saturday.

Advertising

Coming out to bat in the 11th over with the score reading 53 for 2, the India T20 captain struck a quickfire 51 off 37 balls which was lashed with four boundaries and three sixes. Kaur (51) produced a late onslaught on the Velocity bowlers as Supernovas chased a small target of 121. The Supernovas overhauled the target off the last delivery of the run chase, reaching 125 for 6 from 20 overs.

Here is how the cricket community reacted:

A wonderfully conducted #WomensT20Challenge and many congratulations to @ImHarmanpreet Kaur and the Supernovas on a thrilling win in the finals. Hopefully more and more girls will take up the sport and we will have a tournament on an even bigger scale in the future. pic.twitter.com/zKhXt5NqHF — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 11, 2019

.@ImHarmanpreet and her side deserved it! SUP too lost wickets but Kaur looked fearless and dominating! #WomensT20Challenge — R P Singh ????? ?????? ???? (@rpsingh) May 11, 2019

Wow ! What a wonderful Women’s T20 Challenge. Really close matches and a fitting final. @ImHarmanpreet absolutely brilliant as always and Radha Yadav playing a blinder in the end. Great tournament, hopefully many more matches next year #WomensT20Challenge — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 11, 2019

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Knock brought the team close but it was the four balls that Radha played that won Supernovas the finals. Super interesting finish. Love it ?? #WomensT20Challenge — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 11, 2019

The Supernovas have won off the last ball. They beat Velocity by 4 wickets. What a superb finish this to the Women’s T20 Challenge ???? pic.twitter.com/NGu9UoSFKc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2019

Brief Scores:

Velocity: 121 for 6 in 20 overs (Sushma Verma 40 not out, Amelia Kerr 36; Lea Tahuhu 2/21).

Supernovas: 125 for 6 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 51; Jahanara Alam 2/21).