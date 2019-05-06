Women’s T20 Challenge: Trailblazers survive Harmanpreet Kaur’s assault to clinch last-ball thriller

Trailblazers pulled off a thrilling two-run win over the Supernovas in the opening match of Women’s T20 Challenge in Jaipur on Monday. With 19 runs needed off the last over, Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur almost won the game for her side, smashing with three boundaries. However, veteran Jhulan Goswami held her nerve and with three needed off the last ball she conceded just one.

Toss: Supernovas won the toss and elected to field first.

First innings: Batting first, Suzie Bates departed early. But skipper Smriti Mandhana steadied the ship with Harleen Deol. Supernovas were tight with their line and lengths and did not bowl many loose deliveries in the powerplay and conceded just 25 runs. Halfway through the innings, the scoreboard read 52/1 and from this point, Mandhan and Deol started to accelerate.

Together they stitched a partnership of 119 for the second wicket, as Deol took a backseat, Mandhana took on the bowlers. Towards the end, Trailblazers lost wickets cheaply but Mandhana’s brilliant 90 off 67 balls took them to a score of 140/ 5 in 20 overs. Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as she took 2 wickets whereas Anupa Patil and Sophie Devine took one each. Patil was economical with just 12 runs in her four-over spell.

Second innings: Similar to Trailblazers, Supernovas got off to a poor start, losing Priya Punia with six runs on the board. Sri Lankan batter Chamari Athapaththu and Jemimah Rodrigues tried to rebuild the innings. But Windies bowler Shakera Selman put an end to Rodrigues’ innings with a spectacular direct hit in 8th over. Athapaththu lost her wicket in the 11th over. Rajeshwari Gayakwad was handy with two wickets in middle overs.

It was Kaur who tried to keep the run chase alive with some lusty blows and assistance from Sophie Devine. Harmanpreet and New Zealander Sophie Devine (32 off 22) took the game deep with a 48-run stand for the fifth wicket. 19 were needed off the final over, but Kaur (46 not out off 34) failed to finish the job as Goswami conceded 17 runs.

Game Changer: Sophie Ecclestone’s brilliant penultimate over turned the game in favour of the Trailblazers. It was her economical over (2 runs) along with the wicket of Devine which left 19 runs for Goswami to defend. The left-arm spinner took 2 wickets for just 11 runs in her 4 overs.