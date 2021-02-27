Women’s squad vs SA: Pacer Shikha Pandey axed, rookie keeper Shwetha gets maiden call-up

Veteran cricketer Mithali Raj will lead the ODI team while Harmanpreet Kaur will be captaining the T20 team against South Africa. (FILE)

Indian women’s cricket team is all set to make a comeback to the international cricketing action as squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against South Africa have been announced on Saturday.

The All-India women’s selection committee has picked the squads for the ODI and T20I series against South Africa Women. The series will comprise 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is and will be played at Lucknow’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Stadium.

Veteran batter Mithali Raj will lead the ODI team while Harmanpreet Kaur will be captaining the T20 team. Pacer Shikha Pandey and wicketkeeper Tanya Bhatia have been dropped from the squads due to her inept batting performances in recent times.

Rookie keeper-batsman Shwetha Verma, along with the seasoned Sushma Verma, are the two keepers in both formats. Teenage batting sensation Shafali Verma hasn’t found a place in the ODI team.

Indian women’s team did not play any competitive international cricket since March 2020 when they last played the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on March 8. However, some India Players were in action in the four-match Women’s T20 Challenge in UAE.

India Women’s squad for ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma (wicket-keeper), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel

India Women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicket-keeper), Ayushi Soni, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, C. Prathyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur