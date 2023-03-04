scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Women’s Premier League: Boundary length to be a maximum of 60 metres, 5 metres less than the distance at Women’s T20 World Cup

The decision on the maximum boundary length was taken by the BCCI to ensure high-scoring games at the DY Patil Stadium and the Brabourne Stadium.

WPL teams captains pose with the trophy during the Women's Premier League's inauguration, in Navi Mumbai, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Women’s Premier League: Boundary length to be a maximum of 60 metres, 5 metres less than the distance at Women’s T20 World Cup
The boundary length during the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Stadium and the Brabourne Stadium, the two venues, will be a maximum of 60 metres, five metres less than what it was during the recently-concluded Women’s T20 World Cup played in South Africa.

The decision on the maximum length of the boundary was taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in order to have high-scoring games, it is learnt. The boundary ropes for the inaugural match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women were pulled in accordingly at the DY Patil Stadium.

“The BCCI has informed us to keep boundary distance for each game to a maximum of 60 metres,” an official said.

Last year when the Indian Premier League matches were played at the DY Patil Stadium, Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium the boundary length was kept at a maximum of 70 metres.

Mumbai Indians Women’s Hayley Matthew slammed four sixes, the most by a batter while making 47 off 31 in her team’s 207 for 5. Eight sixes were hit during the game, in which Mumbai beat Gujarat by 143 runs. The game’s top scorer Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur hit 14 fours but didn’t clear the ropes during her 65 off 30 balls.

AP Dhillon crowd puller

Actresses Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and rap singer AP Dhillon were the main performers during the opening ceremony. The DY Patil Stadium, with a capacity of 55,000 was half full when Dhillon entered the stage. However, by the time the second innings of the inaugural match began the number of fans at the stadium had dwindled. Dhillon performed for about 15 minutes and some of those who made their way to the exit gates said they were at the stadium to listen to him.

Ticket prices were capped at Rs 100 but the ticket counter at DY Patil was opened only on the day before the final. However, tickets for WPL were available online.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 23:35 IST
