WPL 2027 auction: 146 players set to go under the hammer in Kochi on October 28

A total of 146 players will go under the hammer at the Women’s Premier League 2027 Player Auction, scheduled to be held in Kochi, Kerala on October 28. The auction will see players competing for 27 available slots, comprising 20 Indian and seven overseas positions.

The auction pool consists of 119 Indian players, including 22 capped and 97 uncapped cricketers, alongside 27 overseas players. The overseas contingent features 14 capped and 13 uncapped players, including six from Associate Nations.

England’s Sophia Dunkley and Australia’s Sophie Molineux headline the list, having registered at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh. They are followed by G. Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen, all of whom have set their base price at ₹40 lakh. A total of 30 players have registered in the ₹30 lakh bracket.