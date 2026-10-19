WPL 2027 auction: 146 players set to go under the hammer in Kochi on October 28

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A total of 146 players will go under the hammer at the Women’s Premier League 2027 Player Auction, scheduled to be held in Kochi, Kerala on October 28. The auction will see players competing for 27 available slots, comprising 20 Indian and seven overseas positions.
The auction pool consists of 119 Indian players, including 22 capped and 97 uncapped cricketers, alongside 27 overseas players. The overseas contingent features 14 capped and 13 uncapped players, including six from Associate Nations.
England’s Sophia Dunkley and Australia’s Sophie Molineux headline the list, having registered at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh. They are followed by G. Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen, all of whom have set their base price at ₹40 lakh. A total of 30 players have registered in the ₹30 lakh bracket.
Full list of players in WPL 2027 Auction
|S. No.
|Full Name
|Country
|Role
|
Base Price (₹ Lakh)
|1
|Raghvi Bist
|India
|Batter
|30
|2
|Sophia Dunkley
|England
|Batter
|50
|3
|Tejal Hasabnis
|India
|Batter
|30
|4
|G. Kamalini
|India
|Batter
|40
|5
|Kiran Navgire
|India
|Batter
|40
|6
|Ayushi Soni
|India
|Batter
|30
|7
|Chamari Athapaththu
|Sri Lanka
|All-rounder
|30
|8
|Grace Harris
|Australia
|All-rounder
|30
|9
|Sophie Molineux
|Australia
|All-rounder
|50
|10
|Orla Prendergast
|Ireland
|All-rounder
|30
|11
|Sneh Rana
|India
|All-rounder
|30
|12
|Taniyaa Bhatia
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|30
|13
|Uma Chetry
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|30
|14
|Nuzhat Parween
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|30
|15
|Sushma Verma
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|30
|16
|Mithali Ayodya
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|30
|17
|Rosemary Mair
|New Zealand
|Bowler
|30
|18
|Titas Sadhu
|India
|Bowler
|30
|19
|Saima Thakor
|India
|Bowler
|30
|20
|Tayla Vlaeminck
|Australia
|Bowler
|30
|21
|Saika Ishaque
|India
|Bowler
|30
|22
|Priya Mishra
|India
|Bowler
|30
|23
|Nonkululeko Mlaba
|South Africa
|Bowler
|30
|24
|Asha Sobhana
|India
|Bowler
|30
|25
|Vrinda Dinesh
|India
|Batter
|10
|26
|Humairaa Kaazi
|India
|Batter
|10
|27
|Disha Kasat
|India
|Batter
|10
|28
|Gautami Naik
|India
|Batter
|10
|29
|Shweta Sehrawat
|India
|Batter
|10
|30
|Purvaja Verlekar
|India
|Batter
|10
|31
|Sujata Dey
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|32
|Tess Flintoff
|Australia
|All-rounder
|10
|33
|Poonam Khemnar
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|34
|Anandita Kishor
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|35
|Charli Knott
|Australia
|All-rounder
|10
|36
|Pragati Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|37
|Bhavika Ahire
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|10
|38
|Sarah Bryce
|Scotland
|Wicketkeeper
|10
|39
|Latika Inamdar
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|10
|40
|Shivani Singh
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|10
|41
|Rima Ekka
|India
|Bowler
|10
|42
|Shraddha Pokharkar
|India
|Bowler
|10
|43
|Yashasri S
|India
|Bowler
|20
|44
|Shabnam Shakil
|India
|Bowler
|10
|45
|Eddla Srujana
|India
|Bowler
|10
|46
|Samantha Bates
|Australia
|Bowler
|10
|47
|Bharti Rawal
|India
|Bowler
|10
|48
|Shanu Sen
|India
|Bowler
|10
|49
|Parunika Sisodia
|India
|Bowler
|10
|50
|Sonam Yadav
|India
|Bowler
|10
|51
|Annerie Dercksen
|South Africa
|All-rounder
|30
|52
|Heather Graham
|Australia
|All-rounder
|40
|53
|Jess Jonassen
|Australia
|All-rounder
|40
|54
|Kayla Reyneke
|South Africa
|All-rounder
|30
|55
|Chloe Tryon
|South Africa
|All-rounder
|30
|56
|Preeti Bose
|India
|Bowler
|30
|57
|Shuchi Upadhyay
|India
|Bowler
|30
|58
|Devika Vaidya
|India
|Bowler
|30
|59
|Saanika Chalke
|India
|Batter
|10
|60
|Pranavi Chandra
|India
|Batter
|10
|61
|Ira Jadhav
|India
|Batter
|10
|62
|Shraddha Nabira
|India
|Batter
|10
|63
|Tanisha Ohlan
|India
|Batter
|20
|64
|Varnika Singh
|India
|Batter
|10
|65
|Maitlan Brown
|Australia
|All-rounder
|10
|66
|Kathryn Bryce
|Scotland
|All-rounder
|10
|67
|Darcey Carter
|Scotland
|All-rounder
|10
|68
|Uma Kashvi
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|69
|Amandeep Kaur
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|70
|Joshitha V J
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|71
|Khushi Bhatia
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|10
|72
|Riya Chaudhari
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|10
|73
|Babette De Leede
|Netherlands
|Wicketkeeper
|10
|74
|Pragya Rawat
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|10
|75
|Anshu Apurva
|India
|Bowler
|10
|76
|Yashasvi Katta
|India
|Bowler
|20
|77
|Nandhana Sridharan
|India
|Bowler
|10
|78
|Jyoti Thakur
|India
|Bowler
|10
|79
|Gargi Wankar
|India
|Bowler
|10
|80
|Apeksha Anand
|India
|Bowler
|10
|81
|Nikita Chauhan
|India
|Bowler
|10
|82
|Kirstie Gordon
|Scotland
|Bowler
|10
|83
|Shreya Shrivas
|India
|Bowler
|10
|84
|Poonam Soni
|India
|Bowler
|10
|85
|Simran Bahadur
|India
|All-rounder
|30
|86
|Mona Meshram
|India
|All-rounder
|30
|87
|Anjali Sarvani
|India
|All-rounder
|30
|88
|Meghna Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|30
|89
|Monika Devi
|India
|Batter
|10
|90
|Divya Ganesh
|India
|Batter
|10
|91
|Bhavana Goplani
|India
|Batter
|10
|92
|Harsimran Kaur
|India
|Batter
|10
|93
|Ayesha Shaikh
|India
|Batter
|10
|94
|Inchara Umesh
|India
|Batter
|10
|95
|Nazma Khan
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|96
|Vidhi Parmar
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|97
|Deeksha Sharma
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|98
|Shivi Sharma
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|99
|Kanishka Thakur
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|100
|Gongadi Trisha
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|101
|Sandhya Chhetri
|India
|Bowler
|10
|102
|Ramyashri K N
|India
|Bowler
|10
|103
|Chandni Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|10
|104
|Sumiti Soni
|India
|Bowler
|10
|105
|Akshita Bhagat
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|106
|Esha Oza
|UAE
|All-rounder
|10
|107
|Maddie Penna
|Australia
|All-rounder
|10
|108
|Aayushi Shukla
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|109
|Anaadi Tagde
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|110
|Triveni Vashistha
|India
|All-rounder
|20
|111
|Manali Dakshini
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|112
|Roshini Kiran
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|113
|Palnati Rishika Krishnan
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|114
|Henrietta Pereira
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|115
|Tanisha Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|116
|Sonal Thakur
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|117
|Keerthana Balakrishnan
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|118
|Kira Chathli
|England
|All-rounder
|10
|119
|Salonee Dangore
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|120
|Arya Gohane
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|121
|Milly Illingworth
|Australia
|All-rounder
|10
|122
|Nalla Reddy
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|123
|Suman Meena
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|124
|Sonia Mendhiya
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|125
|Anshu Nagar
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|126
|Dnyaneshwari Patil
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|127
|Sahana Pawar
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|128
|Karri Poojitha
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|129
|Kaku Barman
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|130
|Bidisha Dey
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|131
|Shishira Gowda
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|132
|Dimple Kanwar
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|133
|Sonali Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|134
|Mithila Vinod
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|135
|Fatima Jaffer
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|136
|Karnika Karthick
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|137
|Ishita Khale
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|138
|Pragya Rawat
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|139
|Neetu Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|140
|Soumya Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|141
|Jazmine Gill
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|142
|Bharati Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|143
|Kalpana Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|144
|Palak Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|145
|Rekha Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|10
|146
|Nisha Verma
|India
|All-rounder
|10