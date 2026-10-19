WPL 2027 auction: 146 players set to go under the hammer in Kochi on October 28

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Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Molineux top the base price list at ₹50 lakh; 27 slots up for grabs across 20 Indian and seven overseas positions

By: Sports Desk
5 min readOct 19, 2026 08:41 PM IST
146 players have been shortlisted for WPL 2027 auction. (CREIMAS for WPL)146 players have been shortlisted for WPL 2027 auction. (CREIMAS for WPL)
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A total of 146 players will go under the hammer at the Women’s Premier League 2027 Player Auction, scheduled to be held in Kochi, Kerala on October 28. The auction will see players competing for 27 available slots, comprising 20 Indian and seven overseas positions.

The auction pool consists of 119 Indian players, including 22 capped and 97 uncapped cricketers, alongside 27 overseas players. The overseas contingent features 14 capped and 13 uncapped players, including six from Associate Nations.

England’s Sophia Dunkley and Australia’s Sophie Molineux headline the list, having registered at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh. They are followed by G. Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen, all of whom have set their base price at ₹40 lakh. A total of 30 players have registered in the ₹30 lakh bracket.

Full list of players in WPL 2027 Auction

S. No. Full Name Country Role
Base Price (₹ Lakh)
1 Raghvi Bist India Batter 30
2 Sophia Dunkley England Batter 50
3 Tejal Hasabnis India Batter 30
4 G. Kamalini India Batter 40
5 Kiran Navgire India Batter 40
6 Ayushi Soni India Batter 30
7 Chamari Athapaththu Sri Lanka All-rounder 30
8 Grace Harris Australia All-rounder 30
9 Sophie Molineux Australia All-rounder 50
10 Orla Prendergast Ireland All-rounder 30
11 Sneh Rana India All-rounder 30
12 Taniyaa Bhatia India Wicketkeeper 30
13 Uma Chetry India Wicketkeeper 30
14 Nuzhat Parween India Wicketkeeper 30
15 Sushma Verma India Wicketkeeper 30
16 Mithali Ayodya Sri Lanka Bowler 30
17 Rosemary Mair New Zealand Bowler 30
18 Titas Sadhu India Bowler 30
19 Saima Thakor India Bowler 30
20 Tayla Vlaeminck Australia Bowler 30
21 Saika Ishaque India Bowler 30
22 Priya Mishra India Bowler 30
23 Nonkululeko Mlaba South Africa Bowler 30
24 Asha Sobhana India Bowler 30
25 Vrinda Dinesh India Batter 10
26 Humairaa Kaazi India Batter 10
27 Disha Kasat India Batter 10
28 Gautami Naik India Batter 10
29 Shweta Sehrawat India Batter 10
30 Purvaja Verlekar India Batter 10
31 Sujata Dey India All-rounder 10
32 Tess Flintoff Australia All-rounder 10
33 Poonam Khemnar India All-rounder 10
34 Anandita Kishor India All-rounder 10
35 Charli Knott Australia All-rounder 10
36 Pragati Singh India All-rounder 10
37 Bhavika Ahire India Wicketkeeper 10
38 Sarah Bryce Scotland Wicketkeeper 10
39 Latika Inamdar India Wicketkeeper 10
40 Shivani Singh India Wicketkeeper 10
41 Rima Ekka India Bowler 10
42 Shraddha Pokharkar India Bowler 10
43 Yashasri S India Bowler 20
44 Shabnam Shakil India Bowler 10
45 Eddla Srujana India Bowler 10
46 Samantha Bates Australia Bowler 10
47 Bharti Rawal India Bowler 10
48 Shanu Sen India Bowler 10
49 Parunika Sisodia India Bowler 10
50 Sonam Yadav India Bowler 10
51 Annerie Dercksen South Africa All-rounder 30
52 Heather Graham Australia All-rounder 40
53 Jess Jonassen Australia All-rounder 40
54 Kayla Reyneke South Africa All-rounder 30
55 Chloe Tryon South Africa All-rounder 30
56 Preeti Bose India Bowler 30
57 Shuchi Upadhyay India Bowler 30
58 Devika Vaidya India Bowler 30
59 Saanika Chalke India Batter 10
60 Pranavi Chandra India Batter 10
61 Ira Jadhav India Batter 10
62 Shraddha Nabira India Batter 10
63 Tanisha Ohlan India Batter 20
64 Varnika Singh India Batter 10
65 Maitlan Brown Australia All-rounder 10
66 Kathryn Bryce Scotland All-rounder 10
67 Darcey Carter Scotland All-rounder 10
68 Uma Kashvi India All-rounder 10
69 Amandeep Kaur India All-rounder 10
70 Joshitha V J India All-rounder 10
71 Khushi Bhatia India Wicketkeeper 10
72 Riya Chaudhari India Wicketkeeper 10
73 Babette De Leede Netherlands Wicketkeeper 10
74 Pragya Rawat India Wicketkeeper 10
75 Anshu Apurva India Bowler 10
76 Yashasvi Katta India Bowler 20
77 Nandhana Sridharan India Bowler 10
78 Jyoti Thakur India Bowler 10
79 Gargi Wankar India Bowler 10
80 Apeksha Anand India Bowler 10
81 Nikita Chauhan India Bowler 10
82 Kirstie Gordon Scotland Bowler 10
83 Shreya Shrivas India Bowler 10
84 Poonam Soni India Bowler 10
85 Simran Bahadur India All-rounder 30
86 Mona Meshram India All-rounder 30
87 Anjali Sarvani India All-rounder 30
88 Meghna Singh India All-rounder 30
89 Monika Devi India Batter 10
90 Divya Ganesh India Batter 10
91 Bhavana Goplani India Batter 10
92 Harsimran Kaur India Batter 10
93 Ayesha Shaikh India Batter 10
94 Inchara Umesh India Batter 10
95 Nazma Khan India All-rounder 10
96 Vidhi Parmar India All-rounder 10
97 Deeksha Sharma India All-rounder 10
98 Shivi Sharma India All-rounder 10
99 Kanishka Thakur India All-rounder 10
100 Gongadi Trisha India All-rounder 10
101 Sandhya Chhetri India Bowler 10
102 Ramyashri K N India Bowler 10
103 Chandni Sharma India Bowler 10
104 Sumiti Soni India Bowler 10
105 Akshita Bhagat India All-rounder 10
106 Esha Oza UAE All-rounder 10
107 Maddie Penna Australia All-rounder 10
108 Aayushi Shukla India All-rounder 10
109 Anaadi Tagde India All-rounder 10
110 Triveni Vashistha India All-rounder 20
111 Manali Dakshini India All-rounder 10
112 Roshini Kiran India All-rounder 10
113 Palnati Rishika Krishnan India All-rounder 10
114 Henrietta Pereira India All-rounder 10
115 Tanisha Singh India All-rounder 10
116 Sonal Thakur India All-rounder 10
117 Keerthana Balakrishnan India All-rounder 10
118 Kira Chathli England All-rounder 10
119 Salonee Dangore India All-rounder 10
120 Arya Gohane India All-rounder 10
121 Milly Illingworth Australia All-rounder 10
122 Nalla Reddy India All-rounder 10
123 Suman Meena India All-rounder 10
124 Sonia Mendhiya India All-rounder 10
125 Anshu Nagar India All-rounder 10
126 Dnyaneshwari Patil India All-rounder 10
127 Sahana Pawar India All-rounder 10
128 Karri Poojitha India All-rounder 10
129 Kaku Barman India All-rounder 10
130 Bidisha Dey India All-rounder 10
131 Shishira Gowda India All-rounder 10
132 Dimple Kanwar India All-rounder 10
133 Sonali Singh India All-rounder 10
134 Mithila Vinod India All-rounder 10
135 Fatima Jaffer India All-rounder 10
136 Karnika Karthick India All-rounder 10
137 Ishita Khale India All-rounder 10
138 Pragya Rawat India All-rounder 10
139 Neetu Singh India All-rounder 10
140 Soumya Singh India All-rounder 10
141 Jazmine Gill India All-rounder 10
142 Bharati Singh India All-rounder 10
143 Kalpana Singh India All-rounder 10
144 Palak Singh India All-rounder 10
145 Rekha Singh India All-rounder 10
146 Nisha Verma India All-rounder 10

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