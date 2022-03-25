Women’s IPL on GC meeting agenda

The feasibility of a full-fledged women’s IPL from next year will be discussed at a Governing Council meeting in Mumbai on Friday.

In the past BCCI’s president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah had expressed the intention to conduct an IPL for women.

“The matter will be discussed in the governing council and a plan of action will be decided,” a BCCI official said.

How many teams are to be fielded and the participation of foreign players will be on the agenda. At the moment, there are two women’s T20 Leagues, Australia’s Big Bash League and England’s Women’s Hundred.

BCCI will also discuss the tender process for their media rights for the next IPL cycle (2023-2027).