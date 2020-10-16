Women's cricket to make Commonwealth Games debut on opening day (Source: File)

Cricket returns to Commonwealth Games and it will be an eight-day competition beginning on July 29, the opening day of the multi-sport event at Edgaston. Cricket has made just one appearance at the CWG previously, with men playing in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, where South Africa stood on top of the podium.

As per the official daily schedule published on Friday, the Birmingham Games will feature a total of 19 sports contested over 11 days, between July 29 and August 8. The women’s cricket tournament, which will feature eight international teams, is one of the three new sports along with beach volleyball and para table tennis to be added to the programme.

All eight match days will be held at Edgbaston cricket ground, which played host to a number of memorable matches during the ICC men’s World Cup this summer, including England’s semi-final victory over Australia.

The ICC will be responsible for the competition terms and the conduct of cricket, by way of providing match officials and ensuring matches are played as per the laws of the game.

The women’s international cricket calendar for 2022 will feature an ODI World Cup in New Zealand, a T20 World Cup in South Africa, and the Ashes in Australia.

