Women’s cricket: Selectors fume after being kept out of support staff hiring

The senior selection committee (women’s cricket) has written an email to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief executive officer, Rahul Johri, stating they have been kept out of the hiring process of the support staff for the team, though the constitution gives them the right to make these appointments.

Advertising

It is learnt that in a letter written by chief selector Hemalata Kala and signed by her colleagues, the selectors have raised objections over the appointment of the senior women team’s trainer, fielding coach and bowling coach and also renewal of the contract of the physiotherapist without keeping them in the loop.

The selection committee comprises of Kala (chairman), Anjali Pendharkar, Shashi Gupta, Lopamudra Banerjee and Sudha Shah. Incidentally, the selectors have been asked to conduct interviews for the post of video analyst, scheduled to be held in Mumbai on Friday. However, the selectors are unhappy about why they were not involved in the other appointments but asked to be part of the interview process for the video analyst.

“The trainer was appointed without due shortlisting process and now ad hoc coaches, namely the fielding and bowling coaches, have been appointed for the tour of the West Indies without involving the selectors. ‘Involving’ is an understatement. We have not even been intimated about the appointment of the support staff,” a source in the selection commitee told The Indian Express.

Advertising

Ravi Shastri was appointed as head coach by an ad-hoc Cricket Advisory Committee after which the selectors interviewed support staff applicants, including for the role of batting coach which went to Virkarm Rathour.

The BCCI has decided to hire former India leg-spinner Narendra Hirwani, the bowling coach at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), for the women team’s tour to the West Indies. T Dilip has been appointed as the fielding coach.

Newly-appointed female player representative in the BCCI’s Apex Council Shantha Rangaswamy felt that their needs to be a greater representation of women in the support staff. “There was a policy before that support staff in the Indian women’s team should be women. That policy got diluted. Why can’t we have a women support staff with this team? When will women grow in their roles as coaches. Even the logistic manager for the women’s team is a man. I will raise this issue once we formally take over in the BCCI meeting,” Rangaswamy told this paper.