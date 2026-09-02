Inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy shifted from to India from Sri Lanka

The inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy set to take place from February 14-28 next year, was on Wednesday shifted to India from original hosts Sri Lanka by the International Cricket Council (ICC). All the matches of the six-team event will be played at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai and the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Vadodara. The tournament is set to be played in T20I format.

“The event was originally scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka, but has now been moved to India as Sri Lanka Cricket continues to make the requisite reforms outlined at the ICC’s Annual Conference in July. The ICC assessed three candidates to host the tournament – Bangladesh, India and South Africa – against their established host evaluation criteria before recommending India as the replacement host, a decision ratified by the ICC Board on 1 September,” the ICC said in a release.