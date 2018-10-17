Women’s camp for T20 World Cup at CCI till October 21

It was understood that the members of the team did an extended gym session yesterday as they could not hit the ground.

The Indian Women’s team preparatory camp for the upcoming World T20 will be now held at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) till October 21.

“The BCCI requested us to conduct the camp till the October 21 and we have agreed to it. The camp will happen at the Brabourne Stadium till the said date. After that it is for the BCCI to decide on it,” a senior CCI official told PTI Wednesday.

The Women’s camp was earlier scheduled to be held at the CCI but with the fourth One Day shifted to it from the Wankhede Stadium to it, the BCCI had initially asked MCA to hold it at the Wankhede Stadium.

However, the MCA had refused to allow the players to enter the Wankhede Stadium as it’s members had taken BCCI and CCI to the Bombay High Court over shifting of the said match.

It was understood that the members of the team did an extended gym session yesterday as they could not hit the ground.

“We are always promoting the game of cricket, so now when the BCCI requested us, we did not say no,” the CCI official maintained.

A senior member of the team also confirmed that the camp started today at the CCI.

The World T20 will be held in West Indies next month.

