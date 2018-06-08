India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK T20 Match

India vs Pakistan, Women’s Asia Cup T20: India take on Pakistan. India vs Pakistan, Women’s Asia Cup T20: India take on Pakistan.

Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Cricket Streaming India vs Pakistan: India are on a roll in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 trophy and have won all their matches, barring the shock defeat against Bangladesh. On Saturday, India Women will compete in the crucial tie against arch-rivals Pakistan Women. India will hope they can continue their all round form and beat Pakistan before reaching the finals. The big win over Sri Lanka will boos the confidence of the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, especially after the defeat against Bangladesh Women. Pakistan, on the other end, will hope to pick up a win over the tournament favourites.

INDIA VS PAKISTAN LIVE SCORES AND UPDATES

When is Women’s Asia Cup T20 India vs Pakistan match?

Women’s Asia Cup T20 India vs Pakistan match will take place on Sunday, June 3, 2018. This will be India’s fifth match of Women’s Asia Cup.

Where is Women’s Asia Cup T20 India vs Pakistan match?

Women’s Asia Cup T20 India vs Pakistan match will be played at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

What time does Women’s Asia Cup T20 India vs Pakistan match begin?

Women’s Asia Cup T20 India vs Pakistan match begins at 07:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Women’s Asia Cup T20 India vs Pakistan match?

Women’s Asia Cup T20 India vs Pakistan match will not be on TV in India. Star has the rights but the have decided not to broadcast the game.

How do I watch online live streaming of Women’s Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan match?

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20, match?

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Anuja Patil, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav

Pakistan Women Squad: Bismah Maroof(c), Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Javeria Rauf, Nain Abidi, Javeria Khan, Sidra Nawaz, Nida Dar, Kainat Imtiaz, Sana Mir, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd