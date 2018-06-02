Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Cricket Streaming India vs Malaysia: When and where to watch IND vs MAL T20 Match

India Women vs Malaysia Women Live Cricket Score Live Streaming: India open Women’s Asia Cup campaign against Malaysia. (AP Photo) India Women vs Malaysia Women Live Cricket Score Live Streaming: India open Women’s Asia Cup campaign against Malaysia. (AP Photo)

Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Cricket Streaming India vs Malaysia: The first match of the Women’s Asia Cup is set to take place on Sunday, June 3 between India and Malaysia at Kuala Lumpur. The tournament is in round-robin format which means that all the teams will play each other at least once. Favourites India will look to kick-off their campaign with a resounding win against a relatively weak Malaysia. Malaysia will bank on their talented skipper Winifred Anne Duraisingam to lead the fight. After facing the hosts on Sunday, the Harmanpreet-Kaur led side will be up against Thailand on Monday before facing Bangladesh on Wednesday. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are the other two teams participating in the tournament.

When is Women’s Asia Cup T20 India vs Malaysia match?

Women’s Asia Cup T20 India vs Malaysia match will take place on Sunday, June 3, 2018. This will be the first match of Women’s Asia Cup.

Where is Women’s Asia Cup T20 India vs Malaysia match?

Women’s Asia Cup T20 India vs Malaysia match will be played at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

What time does Women’s Asia Cup T20 India vs Malaysia match begin?

Women’s Asia Cup T20 India vs Malaysia match begins at 07:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Women’s Asia Cup T20 India vs Malaysia match?

Women’s Asia Cup T20 India vs Malaysia match will not be on TV in India. Star has the rights but the have decided not to broadcast the game.

How do I watch online live streaming of Women’s Asia Cup, India vs Malaysia match?

Women’s Asia Cup T20 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Women’s Asia Cup, India vs Malaysia match?

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Anuja Patil, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav

Malaysia Woman Squad: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Dhanusri Muhunan, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia, Nadhirah Nasruddin, Nur Arianna Natsya, Zumika Azmi, Aina Najwa, Christina Baret, Jamahidaya Intan, Mas Elysa, Sasha Azmi, Noor Hayati Zakaria, Yusrina Yaakop

