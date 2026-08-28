Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Schedule, date, squads, format, live streaming info

The 10th edition of the Women’s Asia Cup will begin in the United Arab Emirates on Friday with eight teams in contention across 15 matches over the fortnight.

Defending champions Sri Lanka, who beat India for their first title in 2024, will take on host UAE in their campaign opener on Saturday. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side, still smarting from their T20 World Cup group-stage surrender in England, will face Thailand in their first game.

Placed in Group A, India will then face Hong Kong and Pakistan while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, China and Indonesia make up Group B. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the semi-finals. All matches will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 – FULL SCHEDULE

August 28: Thailand Women vs Hong Kong, China Women — 8:00 PM IST

August 29: Sri Lanka Women vs United Arab Emirates Women — 8:00 PM IST

August 30: India Women vs Thailand Women — 8:00 PM IST

August 31: Bangladesh Women vs Indonesia Women — 8:00 PM IST

September 1: Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women — 8:00 PM IST

September 2: Sri Lanka Women vs Indonesia Women — 8:00 PM IST

September 3: India Women vs Hong Kong, China Women — 8:00 PM IST

September 4: United Arab Emirates Women vs Indonesia Women — 8:00 PM IST

September 5: India Women vs Pakistan Women — 8:00 PM IST

September 6: Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women — 8:00 PM IST

September 7: Pakistan Women vs Hong Kong, China Women — 8:00 PM IST

September 8: Bangladesh Women vs United Arab Emirates Women — 8:00 PM IST

September 10: Semi-final 1 — 8:00 PM IST

September 11: Semi-final 2 — 8:00 PM IST

September 13: Final — 8:00 PM IST

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 – Squads

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India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal.

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (captain), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter, Farjana Easmin, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sarmin Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Mithali Ayodhya, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Sanjana Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Nimasha Meepage, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Hasini Perera, Chamudi Praboda, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Chethana Vimukthi

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Hong Kong: Natasha Miles (c), Maryam Bibi, Chan Ka Ying, Chan Sau Ha, Chan Shing Yan Dorothea, Iqra Sahar, Joyleen Kaur, Mahekdeep Kaur, Mariko Hill, Marina Lamplough, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Shanzeen Shahzad, Siu Mei Wai, Wong Wing Kiu Hailey, Yasmin Daswani

Thailand: Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Natthakan Chantham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Nannaphat Chaihan, Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Thanrada Seesawan, Naomi Hamilton

Indonesia: Nanda Sakarini (c), Kadek Winda Prastini, Rahmawati Pangestuti, Wesika Ratna Dewi, Rada Rani, Desi Wulandari, Putri Suwandewi, Kisi Salisa Kasse, Sang Maypriani, Ni Kadek Ariani, Derni Bangi, Dara Agung Laksmi, Lie Qiao, Maria Corazon Wombaki, Sofia Velic.

UAE: Esha Oza (c), Archara Supriya, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Janani Thirukkumaran, Lavanya Keny, Mehul Kulkarni, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish, Uttara Iyer, Vaishnave Mahesh.

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When and where to watch Women’s Asia Cup 2026

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Women’s Asia Cup. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Sony LIV.