Women’s U23: Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur propel Chandigarh into knockouts

Kashvee Gautam with skipper Amanjot Kaur after Chandigarh’s 153-run win over Pondicherry. (Express Photo) Kashvee Gautam with skipper Amanjot Kaur after Chandigarh’s 153-run win over Pondicherry. (Express Photo)

A brilliant bowling performance by medium-pacer Kashvee Gautam (5 for 2) coupled with a half-century by captain Amanjot Kaur (86) propelled Chandigarh to a massive 153-run win over Pondicherry in the last league encounter of the Women’s U-23 One Day Tournament in Cuttack on Saturday.

It was Chandigarh’s ninth consecutive win in the tournament and the team qualified for the knock-out stage with a total of 36 points to top the plate group. Chandigarh will be facing Andhra Pradesh in Ranchi on March 24.

Chandigarh won the toss and elected to bat first. The team made an unfavourable start as opener Parul Saini was clean bowled by Janaki in the second over of the innings. Saini failed to open her account.

Six overs later, Nikita fell LBW to Janaki to make the score board read 7 for 2 for the Chandigarh team.

Monika Pandey and Amanjot Kaur added 72 runs for the third wicket before Pandey was caught by Reena off the bowling of Likhita at an individual score of 19 runs off 87 balls. Skipper Kaur was then joined by Suman and the pair added 68 runs for the fourth wicket.

Suman played a knock of 18 runs before she was stumped by Bhuvaneswari off the bowling of Amruta Saran with Chandigarh score board reading 147 for 4 in 43.1 overs.

Three overs later, Amanjot Kaur fell LBW to the bowling of Sonal at an individual score of 86 runs.

Kaur smashed 14 boundaries during her stay for 119 balls on the crease. Chandigarh innings ended at 202 for 6 in the allotted 50 overs.

For Pondicherry, Janaki claimed two wickets for six runs, while Sonal, Amrita Saran and Likhita claimed one wicket each.

Chasing the target, Pondicherry were bundled out for a paltry total of 49 runs in 41.2 overs. Divya Shanmugham was the top scorer for the team as she played a knock of 14 runs, while Sonal played a knock of 12 runs.

Five Pondicherry batswomen failed to open their account as Kashvee Gautam and Rajni Devi claimed wickets at regular intervals. Gautam claimed five wickets for two runs, while Devi grabbed three wickets for ten runs. Nandini Sharma and Parul Saini claimed one wicket each.

