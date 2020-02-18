Womens T20 World Cup 2020: Numbers game before the bash Down Under

Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 begins in Australia. (Source: @T20WorldCup/Twitter) Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 begins in Australia. (Source: @T20WorldCup/Twitter)

The seventh edition of Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will begin on February 21, Friday at Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney as defending champions Australia take on India. Australia have dominated the shortest format of the game lifting the trophy on four occasions whereas England and West Indies have lifted the trophy once. For India, the best result so far has been the semi-final stage which they have reached thrice.

This time as the 10 teams participate in the mega event, here’s a look at the some of the most interesting numbers from the tournament over the years:

Most runs:

New Zealand batswoman Suzie Bates is the leading run-scorer in the tournament’s history. Bates has scored 881 runs from 28 matches at an average of 33.88 including six half-centuries. For India, Mithali Raj has scored 726 runs from 24 games. However, Raj has retired from the T20 format. From the current lot, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 428 runs from 25 games at an average of 23.77 including one century and one half-century.

Highest individual score:

Only three batters have crossed the three-figure mark in Women T20 World Cup. Australia’s Meg Lanning played a 126-run knock against Ireland in 2014 edition. Lanning is followed by West Indies’ Deandra Dottin who scored an unbeaten 112 against South Africa in 2010. Harmanpreet is the third Indian batter to score a century in the tournament. The 30-year-old scored 103 against New Zealand in the previous edition.

Most fifties:

England’s former wicketkeeper-batswoman Sarah Taylor and White Ferns’ Suzie Bates have scored six half-centuries each in the tournament over the years.

Most sixes and fours:

Caribbean batter Deandra Dottin has hit 22 sixes. Her six percentage is 20.68. She is followed by India’s big hitter Harmanpreet who has hit 16 sixes with a six percentage of 22.43. In the boundary department, Suzie Bates has hit 102 fours followed by Lanning with 91 fours.

Most runs in a single edition:

Australia’s Meg Lanning scored 257 runs from six games in 2014 edition. For India, Mithali Raj scored 204 runs from five games in the same edition as Lanning’s. The former T20 cricketer is followed by Harmanpreet Kaur (183 runs) and Smriti Mandhana (178).

Most wickets:

Australia’s star all-rounder Ellyse Perry with 36 wickets from 33 games at an average of 16.47 and an economy rate of 5.81. For India, leg spinner Poonam Yadav has taken 18 wickets from 13 games at an average of 14.88 and an economy rate of 5.46.

Best bowling figures in an innings:

There have been only four five-wicket hauls in six editions of Women T20 World Cup. West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin tops the charts here as well with five wickets for just five runs against Bangladesh Women in the previous edition. Her best bowling figures included one maiden over as well. South Africa’s Sune Luus, India’s Priyanka Roy and Australia’s Julie Hunter are other three bowlers with five-wicket hauls in the mega event.

Most wickets in a single edition:

England’s Anya Shrubsole took 13 wickets in six games in the 2014 edition. Shrubsole bowled three maiden overs in the 24 overs she bowled. Her average was 7.53 and economy rate was a stellar 4.08. For India, Diana David is the highest wicket-taker in a single tournament with six wickets from nine games in the inaugural edition.

Most dismissals (wicketkeeping):

New Zealand’s Rachel Priest has the most number of dismissals (20) behind the stumps including 14 catches and six stumpings. England’s Sarah Taylor has 20 dismissals too but it includes 12 catches and eight stumpings. India’s Sulakshana Naik is in sixth place with 16 dismissals (five catches and 11 stumpings). The number of stumpings recorded by Naik are only second to Taylor.

Highest innings score:

The 200-run mark is yet to be crossed in Women T20 World Cup events. India Women hold the record of highest innings total. India scored 194/5 against New Zealand in the previous edition. Skipper Harmanpreet scored a century whereas youngster Jemimah Rodrigues scored his maiden World Cup half-century.

Lowest innings score:

The lowest innings score by a team in the Women T20 World Cup belongs to Bangladesh Women. The Asian side were bundled out for 46 by West Indies Women in the previous edition which featured Dottin’s five-wicket haul. The second-lowest T20I score also belongs to Bangladesh, 58/9 against England Women. India Women’s lowest innings total of 90/8 was against England in 2014.

