Women’s T20 World Cup: Radha Yadav’s four-wicket haul and Shafali Verma’s 47 help India make it four in a row

Radha Yadav’s career-best figures and Shafali Verma’s quickfire knock of 47 helps India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup league match on Saturday at Junction Oval, Melbourne. This is India’s fourth consecutive win in the tournament as the table-toppers are set to play the semi-final at Sydney Cricket Ground on March 5.

Radha took four wickets for 23 runs including the wicket of hard-hitting Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththtu. This is Radha’s career-best bowling figures in the format.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowled well too taking two wickets for 18 runs. Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav took one wicket each to restrict Sri Lanka for 113 for nine wickets in the first innings. Poonam also equalled Australia’s Megan Schutt’s record of taking at least one wicket in 23 consecutive matches.

Athapaththu top-scored for Sri Lanka with a 24-ball 33 whereas Kavisha Dilhari helped her side finish well with an unbeaten 16-ball 25.

Chasing a target of 114, India never looked like getting into trouble. Shafali was dropped twice in the innings and went on to score 47 runs from 34 balls including four fours and one six. The 16-year-old missed her maiden half-century in the tournament as she got run out trying to sneak a single.

Once again, Smriti Mandhana got India off to a flier but lost his wicket in the powerplay overs. Mandhana scored 17 runs from 12 deliveries. Harmanpreet Kaur promoted herself up the order and registered her first double-digit score in the tournament. Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues scored 15 runs each as they helped India chase down the total with 32 balls to spare.

