Women’s T20 Challenge: Everything you need to know about the three-team tournament

Last year was the advent of the women’s T20 alongside the IPL with a one-off exhibition game at the Wankhede Stadium. The level has been increased this time with the matches no longer an exhibition level. This brings the four matches to be played at the same level as that of Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia and Kia Super League in UK.

Additionally, the XIs in action will be nominated by the coaches and captains.

Like the men’s IPL, there will be a limit of four overseas players in each team. Three of the four matches will be played in the evening – a rarity for women’s cricket.

Players from india, New Zealand, England, West Indies, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be in action. There will be no Australian players, though, owing to the differences between CA and BCCI.

A #WomensIPL takes its first steps today in Jaipur. Entry is free so do go and watch. This is take-off time for women’s cricket in India and your support will ensure more girls play our game. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 6, 2019

The contest begins today. #WIPL @StarSportsIndia. Tune in or join in at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium #Jaipur

BCCI looks at the tournament turning into a full on IPL in the future but before that, there are multiple factors that need to improve – such as the audience with only 200 turning up at Mumbai last year.

Women’s T20 Challenge Schedule:

May 6: Supernovas vs Trailblazers at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur at 7.30 PM IST.

May 8: Trailblazers vs Velocity at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur at 3.30 PM IST.

May 9: Supernovas vs Velocity at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur at 7.30 PM IST.

May 11: Final at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur at 7.30 PM IST.

Women’s T20 Challenge live TV broadcast:

All matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Women’s T20 Challenge live streaming:

All matches will be live streamed on Star Sports’ streaming service Hotstar.

Women’s T20 Challenge Squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Chamari Atapattu*, Lea Tahuhu*, Sophie Devine*, Natalie Sciver*

Coach: WV Raman

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Bharti Fulmali, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R Kalpana (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Suzie Bates*, Sophie Ecclestone*, Shakera Selman*, Stafanie Taylor*

Coach: Biju George

Velocity: Mithali Raj (c), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Komal Zanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (wk), Sushri Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy, Amelia Kerr*, Danielle Wyatt*, Hayley Matthews*, Jahanara Alam*

Coach: Mamatha Maben