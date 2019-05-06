Toggle Menu
Women’s T20 Challenge: Everything you need to know about the three-team tournament

Three teams with players from around the world will face off in the Women's T20 Challenger spread across five days. The matches will be played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

Velocity team captain Mithali Raj , Supernovas team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Trailblazers team captain Smriti Mandhana address media personnel, ahead of the Women T20 Challenge matches, in Jaipur
Women T20 Challenge will see teams captained by Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (R) and Mithali Raj (L). (Source: PTI)

Last year was the advent of the women’s T20 alongside the IPL with a one-off exhibition game at the Wankhede Stadium. The level has been increased this time with the matches no longer an exhibition level. This brings the four matches to be played at the same level as that of Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia and Kia Super League in UK.

Additionally, the XIs in action will be nominated by the coaches and captains.

Like the men’s IPL, there will be a limit of four overseas players in each team. Three of the four matches will be played in the evening – a rarity for women’s cricket.

Players from india, New Zealand, England, West Indies, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be in action. There will be no Australian players, though, owing to the differences between CA and BCCI.

BCCI looks at the tournament turning into a full on IPL in the future but before that, there are multiple factors that need to improve – such as the audience with only 200 turning up at Mumbai last year.

Women’s T20 Challenge Schedule:

May 6: Supernovas vs Trailblazers at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur at 7.30 PM IST.

May 8: Trailblazers vs Velocity at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur at 3.30 PM IST.

May 9: Supernovas vs Velocity at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur at 7.30 PM IST.

May 11: Final at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur at 7.30 PM IST.

Women’s T20 Challenge live TV broadcast:

All matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Women’s T20 Challenge live streaming:

All matches will be live streamed on Star Sports’ streaming service Hotstar.

Women’s T20 Challenge Squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Chamari Atapattu*, Lea Tahuhu*, Sophie Devine*, Natalie Sciver*
Coach: WV Raman

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Bharti Fulmali, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R Kalpana (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Suzie Bates*, Sophie Ecclestone*, Shakera Selman*, Stafanie Taylor*
Coach: Biju George

Velocity: Mithali Raj (c), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Komal Zanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (wk), Sushri Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy, Amelia Kerr*, Danielle Wyatt*, Hayley Matthews*, Jahanara Alam*
Coach: Mamatha Maben

