Women cricket team to play in 2022 CWG, India to compete if LA Olympics includes cricket

The BCCI Apex Council has decided, in principle, to field both the men’s and the women’s teams at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics if the game is included in the roster.

The women’s team will also compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Apex Council that met virtually on Friday also decided that women’s team led by Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur will tour Australia at the end of 2021.

That will be followed by New Zealand tour which will preceded the Women ODI World Cup.

“The women’s team will be playing in the Birmingham CWG. If finally cricket is a part of 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, then both men and women’s team will take part. This has been decided in principle,” a senior BCCI functionary privy to developments of the day told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Women’s IPL and FTP

Just like last year, there will be a camp before the three-team Women’s T20 Challenge and just after it’s over, the squad will fly to England.

“The girls will play a full series in England. Once they come back, West Indies or Proteas women will again come for bilateral series.

Once that’s over, the team will be travelling to Australia for a white ball series and then will play another series in New Zealand. The New Zealand bilateral (or tri-nation series) will be a pre-cursor to the ODI World Cup,” he said.

Also the full fledged women’s domestic season (50 over and T20) will be organised.

BCCI show causes Bihar Cricket Association

The BCCI has showcaused the Bihar Cricket Association for defying the parent body’s diktat while holding an unsanctioned T20 League last month. Their president Rakesh Tiwary has been admonished and given a warning for defying orders.

“Bihar CA has a lot of problems. A committee has been formed and they are going to go there and help them in sorting out the administrative mess. They have been given a time of one month to get their house in order or hence they will be barred from playing domestic cricket.

For all other state T20 leagues, some statutory procedure will be put in place and the final authority to grant permission will be with office bearers.”

Domestic Cricket

No concrete decision has been taken as the COVID situation in India is fluid.

“Obviously, we plan to hold the Ranji Trophy and all the tournaments in order but you can’t escape the situation. The compensation package will also be worked out as it has been approved by the general body in Jauary.”