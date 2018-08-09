Full IPL season next step for women’s cricket, says Ellyse Perry

Supernovas chased down a target of 130 in a last-ball finish. (Source: BCCI) Supernovas chased down a target of 130 in a last-ball finish. (Source: BCCI)

Australia’s all-rounder Ellyse Perry believes a full length IPL season is the next step in taking women’s cricket forward. She believes it is one that will push the sport to bigger and better things. BCCI had conducted a one-off IPL game featuring stars from India and rest of the world during IPL 2018 prior to the playoffs.

“A full IPL season is definitely the next step,” Perry told foxsports.com.au. “It would open up huge avenues for the game to continue to grow. Putting that competition in place would take the game to all new heights.”

The exhibition game, played at the Wankhede Stadium, worked as a curtain raiser before the first qualifier between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. It pit Supernovas, led Harmanpreet Kaur, against Trailblazers, captained by Smriti Mandhana, with five Australians – Perry, Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Megan Schutt and Beth Mooney taking part. “The first exhibition match we did was really successful and I guess it’s now up to the BCCI to find a way to implement a full tournament,” Perry said.

The ICC Women’s World T20 will be held in the West Indies in November, teams have begun their preparations for the tournament by sending their best players to play in the ongoing Women’s Super League in England. Perry said leagues such as these were great for women’s cricket. “As the sport gets more and more professional and girls are able to play on a full-time basis, it’s only going to develop the way that they play the game,” she said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App