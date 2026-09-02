Women’s Asia Cup: Bowling coach Salvi praises ‘exceptional talent’ Charani

Five days before she completed a year in international cricket, on 23 June, N Sree Charani was crowned the number 1-ranked T20I bowler in women’s cricket. The staggering rise was accentuated by her performance in this year’s Women’s T20 World Cup. Although India could not make it past the group stages in England, Charani stood atop the wicket-takers’ leaderboard, with 14 scalps.

Since her T20I debut in April last year, the left-arm spinner has taken 44 wickets in T20I cricket – the highest among bowlers from Test-playing nations. After yet another decent outing in the team’s 2026 Women’s Asia Cup opener against Thailand, where he took a couple of wickets for 10 runs, Charani found praise from the team’s bowling coach, Aavishkar Salvi, who said she had been impactful from the very start of her India journey.