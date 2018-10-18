Wives on tours: CoA ‘cautious’, wants to hear more opinions

Virat Kohli had requested the BCCI to relax their rule regarding the matter. (File Photo)

THE COMMITTEE of Administrators (CoA) will be taking the views of all the players before taking a final call whether to allow their wives for the entirety of a foreign tour. Based on the current policy, the players’ partners are allowed to be part of the touring party for 14 days. The Indian Express had reported last week that captain Virat Kohli had requested the BCCI to relax their rule regarding the matter.

The CoA, it’s learnt, aren’t in any hurry to take a decision with committee member Diana Edulji saying that they are waiting to get a broader view on the issue. “The board hasn’t taken any decision. As of now, the current policy of the board remains. It’s a policy decision which can’t be changed overnight,” Edulji said.

She said the board needs to be “careful” before changing the policy. The discussion was taken forward during the CoA meeting with Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, coach Ravi Shastri and chairman of selection committee MSK Prasad before the India-West Indies Test at Hyderabad. Edulji said that the BCCI can’t go with just one person’s view and needed to seek the opinions of all concerned.

“It came up during the meeting and we had a general discussion. It cannot be based on one person’s view, some may be comfortable, some may be not. The decision should not cause any problem. We are going to consult the other members of the Indian team,” she added.

The Indian team is scheduled to tour Australia and New Zealand over the next few months, and Edulji is not sure whether the CoA will take a decision on the wives’ matter or whether it’ll fall on the new committee, which will be formed post the BCCI election. In August, CoA chief Vinod Rai had stated that the BCCI will have an election in 90 days. However, with the way in which the compliance report scrutiny is underway, it is likely the BCCI election will be delayed further.

