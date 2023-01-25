‘Without him, all three formats should not even exist’: Suresh Raina backs Suryakumar Yadav to succeed in Test cricket

Having tasted success in white-ball cricket for India, Suryakumar Yadav needs to be involved in Tests, believes former India allrounder Suresh Raina.

According to Raina, the swashbuckling Indian batter who has had ridiculously good run in the shortest format of the game, has an array of shots which will help him succeed in red-ball cricket.

In a conversation with Aakash Chopra on Viacom18 Sports, Raina said, “The way he is performing, I think he should play in all three formats and without him, all three formats should not even exist. The way he performed, the way he shows intent, the way he plans different shots, he also plays fearlessly and knows how to use the dimension of the ground.”

“He is a Mumbai player, and he knows how to play red-ball cricket. I think he has a great chance – playing Test cricket will get him another establishment in ODIs and some stability as well. He will score multiple 100s and then 200s,” he added.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha agreed with Raina and said, “Absolutely he should be in the Test team. The way he has played cricket, and the way he has performed, I think he must be there in all three formats. I know why this question is coming.”

On the other hand, former India batter Abhinav Mukund disagreed and felt that the man in-form Sarfaraz Khan, should be given a chance.

“Why? Because why keep the Ranji trophy? Why not reward domestic performances? Sarfaraz Khan has been in insane form, I would have rewarded him with a cap for the Australia series at least. Suryakumar Yadav is exceptional in the T20 format. They want the same sort of belligerence from him in the Test side. But unfortunately, I’m the guy that follows hierarchy and Sarfaraz should be there.”

“The way young talent Sarfaraz Khan is performing at the moment. I understand there is temptation and I think his time will come. But Surya deserves a hundred percent to be in the Test team,” said Ojha.