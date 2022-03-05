With uncle Wasim Jaffer in the opposite team as coach, Armaan Jaffer shows glimpse of his talent

Armaan showed glimpses of his talent while batting with his old school friend Sarfaraz Khan, who continued his superb run of form by scoring unbeaten 107. (File)

Two Jaffers in opposite teams, one in the middle scoring runs and the other in the dressing room as a coach. Friday provided an interesting storyline for the Mumbai versus Odisha game. Armaan Jaffer, 23, made 77 not out for Mumbai. His uncle Wasim, the former India Test opener, was watching as coach of the Odisha team.

Since Armaan started playing cricket, he has been referred to as Wasim’s nephew. Filling the big shoes was always going to be a challenge. Armaan showed glimpses of his talent while batting with his old school friend Sarfaraz Khan, who continued his superb run of form by scoring unbeaten 107. Mumbai posted 259 for 3 on Day Two of the Ranji Trophy game in Ahmedabad. Mumbai still trail by 25 runs.

Armaan said he was happy to be among the runs. In five First-Class games, Armaan had earlier managed just 55 runs with a disappointing average of 5.50. He needed this innings to get his career back on track.

“I feel like the monkey is off my back. I need to thank my coach Amol Muzumdar sir. He backed me. I also must thank the selectors. Past few years weren’t great for me, it was really frustrating not to be part of the team,” Armaan said.

Being compared to his famous uncle is part of his cricketing life now. “It’s natural, people do compare and I have to live with it. I couldn’t speak to my uncle (Wasim), I will speak to him after the game for sure,” he added

Mumbai were 76 for 3 at one stage after Odisha posted 284 in the first innings. Prithvi Shaw scored 53 but Mumbai lost two quick wickets in quick succession with Ajinkya Rahane getting out for a duck.

However, with Sarfaraz at the other end, things were a bit easier for Armaan.

“We were joking that it was like a school reunion for us. Prithvi, Sarfaraz and I played with each other a lot in school cricket. Even in Ranji we were standing in slips. The way Sarfaraz was batting, it gave me some breathing space and gave me time to play my innings.

Past three years, post my knee surgery, have been tough but I am thankful that the Mumbai Cricket Association still believed in me. Abhishek Nayar (former Mumbai all-rounder) was in touch and helped me during my injury rehabilitation,” Armaan recalls.

Sarfaraz continued with his fine form in the Ranji Trophy. Before Friday’s unbeaten 107, his scores were 63, 48 and 275. Sarfaraz’s innings contained 11 fours and a six, while Armaan’s unbeaten knock came in 162 balls and had eight fours and two sixes.

Brief Scores: Odisha 284 vs Mumbai 259 for 3 (S Khan 107 not out, A Jaffer 77 not out; Rajesh Mohanty 3 for 64)