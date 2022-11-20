With unbeaten 111 off just 51 balls, Surya shines as India outclass Black Caps by 65 runs

Suryakumar Yadav continued his purple patch, further proving his credentials as the best T20 batsman in the world, as his masterly unbeaten 111 off just 51 balls took India to a resounding 65-run win over New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

The first game of the three-match series was washed out but Yadav lit the second match with his pyrotechniques.

He took India to 191/6 after they were put in to to bat, and the Kiwis never threatened the target, bundled out for 126 with skipper Kane Williamson providing the sole resistance with 61. Deepak Hooda was the surprise with the ball, snaring 4/10.

The recent T20 World Cup in Australia had added to Yadav’s aura, and he continued in the same way after crossing the Tasman Sea. After the match was interrupted by rain in the first half of the Indian innings, Yadav took charge and the home bowlers had no answers to his onslaught. It was only a 20th-over hat-trick by veteran Tim Southee that prevented India from reaching the 200-run mark.

“In T20, a hundred is always special but at the same time, it was really important for me to bat till the very end. Hardik (Pandya) was telling me to bat till the 18th or 19th over and get to a score of 185 or so. After the end of the 16th over, we had a chat about taking it deep. It was important to maximise the last few overs. I have been doing the same things over and over again, in the nets and it’s just coming off for me,” Yadav told Prime Video about his innings that featured 11 fours and seven sixes.

Winning hearts on & off the field – the @surya_14kumar way! 👏 👏 Coming 🔜 on https://t.co/Z3MPyesSeZ – a Chahal TV special – where SKY picks one fan from the stand to ask him a question 👌 👌#TeamIndia | #NZvIND | @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/tfGvsypnq3 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2022

The Mumbai batsman offered a peek into his confident attitude.

After 10-12 overs, I just started batting fearlessly to express myself. My innings took off like a rocket because there weren’t too many runs on the board. It is always better to have more runs. The ground was getting wet so, I thought, I must try to accumulate as many runs as possible at that juncture.”

The hosts were never in the chase after suffering a setback in the first over when the dangerous Finn Allen was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Wiliamson and Devon Conway steadied the ship to an extent, but the asking rate kept climbing. After the opener was dismissed in the eighth over, wickets continued to fall around the captain.

Advertisement

Pandya, anointed skipper for the white-ball tour, was delighted with another Surya special and also with a batsmen (Hooda) chipping in with the ball.

“Can’t get any better than this. Everyone chipped in but it was surely a special innings by Surya. We would have taken a score of 170-175,” Pandya said during the post-match presentation.

“Bowlers did well and it was about being aggressive in the mindset. It doesn’t mean taking a wicket every ball, but being aggressive with the ball is important.

Advertisement

“The conditions were very wet, so credit to the bowlers. I have bowled a lot. Going forward, I want to see more bowling options. Not always that this will work but I want more batters to chip in with the ball,” the captain added.

Williamson, no mean batsman himself, was left to admire Yadav’s batsmanship.

“Surya’s innings was out of this world. One of the best knocks I’ve ever seen. Some of those shots, I’ve never seen before. They were outstanding,” the Kiwi captain offered graciously.

“…His innings was the difference. Sometimes, a special innings can happen, Surya is the best player in the world.”

The two teams play the final match of the T20 series in Napier on Tuesday, before the three-match ODI series gets underway in Auckland on Friday.

Advertisement

Brief scores: India 191/6 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 111 not out; Tim Southee 3/34) beat New Zealand 126 all out in 18.5 overs (Kane Williamson 61; Deepak Hooda 4/10) by 65 runs