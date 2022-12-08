scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

With Tamim yet to regain full fitness, Zakir Hasan gets maiden call-up for first Test against India

The decision to draft Hasan into the side has been taken as the seasoned Tamim is yet to recover from a groin injury. Hasan was named player of the match in the first unofficial Test against India A and was the leading run-getter in the first-class competition.

Tamim Iqbal yet to regain full fitness for the test series against India. (FILE)

Bangladesh have handed a maiden call-up to top-order batter Zakir Hasan for the first Test against India, beginning here on December 14.

The decision to draft Hasan into the side has been taken as the seasoned Tamim is yet to recover from a groin injury. Hasan was named player of the match in the first unofficial Test against India A and was the leading run-getter in the first-class competition.

“Our physio said he (Tamim) won’t be able to play in the first Test. But we are awaiting the medical report for the second Test. So, we’ve announced the squad for the opening Test,” BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Pacer Taskin Ahmed, who is not part of the ongoing ODI series against India due to fitness issues, has been named in the Test squad. Bangladesh have already sealed the three-match ODI series by winning the first two games.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...Premium
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s rolePremium
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s role
What if MCD was still trifurcated?Premium
What if MCD was still trifurcated?

The two-match Test series will be part of the World Test Championship. The second Test will be played in Mirpur from December 22.

Bangladesh squad for first Test: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hassan Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Anamul Haque Bijoy.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 05:16:14 pm
Next Story

Preliminary probe initiated into ‘disproportionate assets’ of Thackeray family: Maharashtra govt to HC

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 08: Latest News
close