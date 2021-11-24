With Rahul Dravid at helm players will get a lot of assurance, says Harbhajan Singh

With Rahul Dravid as Team India coach the players will get a lot of assurance and there will be lot of stability in the team, says off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Speaking on Star Sports show, Harbhajan Singh pointed out the positives about Rahul Dravid as Team India’s coach.

“With Rahul coming in, I can tell you that players will be given a lot of assurance. Players will be given good chances, there won’t be any unfair treatment and you’ll be left out of the team,” said Harbhajan Singh.

“They will be given proper opportunities and that’s what Rahul Dravid will bring onto the table. He will bring a lot of stability to the team,” he added.

Harbhajan feels the combination between head coach Rahul Dravid, ODI, Test skipper Virat Kohli and T20I captain Rohit Sharma will take some time to adjust.

“See, the combination will obviously take some time for everyone to adjust to with new things, new processes that Rahul will bring onto the table,” said Harbhajan.

“I think the triangle of these three is joined to one another, Rahul with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“I think they should be working together and take Indian cricket to new heights,” he said.

Former Team India batsman Aakash Chopra heaps praises on Rahul Dravid as coach.

“With Kohli, see the fact that Rahul Dravid he just commands respect, he doesn’t demand it.

“You know if Rahul is there, there is a natural feeling of respect for him because of what he has done, that’s one, and what he is as a person,” said Chopra.

“If you talk about Test cricket, it’s very interesting that this format is very close to Rahul Dravid’s heart and the same can be said for Virat Kohli in regards to Test matches,” he added.

India will face New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series in Kanpur, starting from Thursday.