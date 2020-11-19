With pitches not expected to be venomous, India have good chance of beating Australia: Rameez

"And I think Australia will want to have full five-day Tests against India for viewership figures given their requirements," Rameez said on the Cricket Baaz channel. (Reuters/FILE)

Former Pakistan captain Pakistan Rameez Raja believes India have a “very good chance” of beating Australia again in the upcoming Test series as the hosts are unlikely to prepare venomous pitches for the high-profile series.

The series begins with the Day-Night Test in Adelaide from December 17.

“The pitches in Australia are no longer what they used to be some years back. I mean there is less bounce, sideways movement and they are less venomous.

“And I think Australia will want to have full five-day Tests against India for viewership figures given their requirements,” Rameez said on the Cricket Baaz channel.

CA is banking heavily on the India series after incurring huge financial loss in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The former Test opener pointed out that Cricket Australia (CA) needed to have advantage from the India series and they know how important viewership and gate money is for them.

“They are already complaints in Australia about the absence of Virat Kohli after the first test in Adelaide.”

Rameez said CA would want to see Test matches last five days and they will have pitches accordingly.

“I think India has the batting line-up to tame Australia and plus the Indian bowling has improved a lot and they have a very good attack now and Australia will have this in mind.”

Rameez said obviously India will miss Rohit Sharma in the white ball series as he is the “biggest” limited overs batsman in the world now. Rohit, who is nursing a hamstring injury, will be available only for the Test series.

“Rohit is a match-winner and teams are scared of him. When teams huddle together before a batsman arrives at the crease like Sharma does it says a lot. Rohit’s absence is a big loss to India.”

He also felt that while Pakistan had a 50-50 chance of winning the T20 series in New Zealand but the two Test matches would be tough challenge to get through.

Rameez also backed the appointment of Babar Azam as Test captain which makes him the Pakistan captain across all three formats.

Green can make Test debut as batsman but needs to contribute with ball in ODIs: Langer

Cameron Green has earned the right to make his Test debut as a batsman but needs to make his case as an all-rounder for the ODIs against India starting November 27, said Australian coach Justin Langer.

Green, who can also bowl express pace, and Will Pucovski are among the five fresh faces in the Australian squad for the high-profile Test series against India, which will take place after three ODIs and as many T20s.

“In one-day cricket he’ll only play if he can bowl a few overs because that’s how we’ll set up the team. He hasn’t had the white-ball experience to come in as a pure batsman but if he can bowl a few overs, my gosh he becomes a good prospect,” Langer was quoted as saying by ‘cricket.com.au’.

“But Test cricket is different. He’s earned the right to play Test cricket on his batting. I love watching him bat. For such a tall batsman, he’s got so much time.”

The four-match Test series begins with the Day-Night Test in Adelaide from December 17.

Green has been rated highly by the likes of Greg Chappell, who called the 21-year-old the best batting talent he had seen since the great Ricky Ponting.

Green said he would gain a lot of experience from his debut series, whether he plays or not.

“The results I’ve had in four-day cricket are definitely a lot better than what I have shown in T20s. If I don’t play, I’ll get a lot of experience and hopefully take a lot out of it.

“There’s probably no better place to keep learning and evolving your game than around world-class coaches and players,” said Green.

