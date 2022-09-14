With a bit of luck Rohit and Co. can bring home the trophy: Sunil Gavaskar

Amid the controversy over Mohammed Shami’s non-selection in India’s T20 World Cup squad, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar has backed the team, saying that Rohit Sharma’s troops have the wherewithal to win the Cup.

“I believe that this team, with a bit of luck that every team needs, can bring home the trophy,” Gavaskar told The Indian Express.

The T20 World Cup is commencing from October 16 and on lively Australian pitches, India don’t have serious pace in their ranks except Jasprit Bumrah, who has recovered from a back injury. From that perspective, Shami’s exclusion – he is a stand-by – was even more surprising, given his quality, experience and pace.

Also, this might put the young Arshdeep Singh, picked ahead of the senior fast bowler, under added pressure.

Gavaskar, though, refused to go into the selection controversy.

“Once the team is selected, then it’s our India team and we all have to back it. We shouldn’t question selections and omissions as it can demoralise some of the players,” the batting maestro told this paper.

His comment came at a time when a host of former cricketers have been calling out India’s T20 World Cup squad selection, Shami’s omission to be precise. “I would have picked Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik and Shubman Gill for the T20 World Cup. Would have given them a long run in T20Is because they all had a brilliant IPL season,” former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar told this paper on Tuesday.

Another former India captain, Mohammed Azharuddin, the current Hyderabad Cricket Association president, too, had expressed his surprise after the team was announced, tweeting: “Surprised at the omission of Shreyas Iyer and Md. Shami from the main squad. Shreyas Iyer instead of Deepak Hooda and Md. Shami in the place of Harshal Patel would be my choice.”

Shami hasn’t been picked for T20Is since the T20 World Cup last year, although he had a brilliant IPL this season, claiming 20 wickets at an economy rate of eight in 16 games for champions Gujarat Titans. The Chetan Sharma-led national selection committee has brought him back to the fold for the home T20I series against Australia and South Africa that would precede the World Cup.

Shami has a very good Test record in Australia – 31 wickets in eight matches – but the 32-year-old has played only one T20I Down Under.

There’s a feeling in the cricket circles that Shami might eventually get into the main squad, as the majority of the Indian fast bowlers have had a dodgy fitness record and there are chances of players breaking down. Nobody wants a player to pick up an injury, but if that happens, Shami will be a ready-made replacement, offering quality. That, however, is a reactive way of thinking, going into a tournament where India would be under huge pressure on the heels of their Asia Cup debacle and also, a group-stage exit at the last year’s T20 World Cup.

India’s group in the world event has Pakistan and South Africa as well, while the West Indies, too, might join if they emerge as the Group B winners in the qualifiers. Two teams from each group would qualify for the semifinals.