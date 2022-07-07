‘A leader like no other’: Birthday wishes pour in for MS Dhoni who turns 41

Former India skipper MS Dhoni turns 41 on July 7, 2022. Dhoni is in London these days with his family as he was seen cheering Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon on his birthday eve on Wednesday.

Wishes are pouring in from all around the world for Dhoni, who led India to lift the World Cup in 2011 and T20 World Cup in 2007. BCCI posted greetings for MSD with a video-‘ 70 seconds of Classic MSD’. The Indian cricket board paid tribute to ‘Captain Cool’ with this video which shows a collection of his best sixes.

As we celebrate the legendary @msdhoni‘s birthday 🎂👏, let’s revisit some of his explosive SIXES. 💪 💪 #TeamIndia Watch 🎥 🔽https://t.co/TDn1692Gsk — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2022

After biding adieu to international cricket in 2020, Dhoni has been plying his trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playing for Chennai Super Kings. Look who enjoyed watching some special tennis action ahead of their birthday 👀

Many current and former cricketers took to their social media and wished for Dhoni. Here are some of the wishes:

A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. 🇮🇳 You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always. Happy birthday skip 🎂@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/kIxdmrEuGP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2022

To the man who has won many 🏆 with 🇮🇳 and created innumerable cricket memories 🤩 A very Happy Birthday, Mahi bhai 💙#OneFamily @ImRo45 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/tvDIByqrnw — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 7, 2022

Still remember this day very fondly, thank you for everything Mahi bhai!! Best wishes to you on your birthday, have a great year ahead @msdhoni 🎂😁 pic.twitter.com/hZm1QQ571F — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) July 7, 2022

Happy Birthday @msdhoni! Your unparalleled achievements have given hope to millions of youngsters from humble rural backgrounds to pursue their dreams. Eagerly waiting to see you play again in our own #Chennai.#HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/Drb2um69Rg — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 7, 2022

Very very happy birthday to you @msdhoni 🥳 My best wishes are always with you! Have the most wonderful year ahead. Love always 🤗 pic.twitter.com/95n92fqeNT — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 7, 2022

The man who won it all, and then some. Happy birthday @msdhoni 🎂 Wish you a wonderful year full of joy and success 🤗 pic.twitter.com/GfAjQYpaXJ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 7, 2022

Before the beginning of the season, he had given up the CSK captaincy with an eye toward the future and Ravindra Jadeja was appointed as his successor. In IPL 2022, Dhoni enjoyed a relatively decent season with the bat, scoring 232 runs in 14 games, with a top score of 50 and these runs came at a strike rate of over 123.

After CSK’s dismal performance in 2022, speculations were rife that Dhoni would call quits before 2023. However, he put an end to speculations and confirmed that he will be playing in the forthcoming edition as well.