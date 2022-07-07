scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

‘A leader like no other’: Birthday wishes pour in for MS Dhoni who turns 41

MS Dhoni's birthday: The Indian cricket board paid tribute to 'Captain Cool' with a video that shows a collection of his best sixes.

Updated: July 7, 2022 4:15:11 pm
ms dhoni, ms dhoni t20MS Dhoni in action during IPL. (File/PTI)

Former India skipper MS Dhoni turns 41 on July 7, 2022. Dhoni is in London these days with his family as he was seen cheering Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon on his birthday eve on Wednesday.

Wishes are pouring in from all around the world for Dhoni, who led India to lift the World Cup in 2011 and T20 World Cup in 2007. BCCI posted greetings for MSD with a video-‘ 70 seconds of Classic MSD’. The Indian cricket board paid tribute to ‘Captain Cool’ with this video which shows a collection of his best sixes.

After biding adieu to international cricket in 2020, Dhoni has been plying his trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playing for Chennai Super Kings. Look who enjoyed watching some special tennis action ahead of their birthday 👀

Many current and former cricketers took to their social media and wished for Dhoni. Here are some of the wishes:

Before the beginning of the season, he had given up the CSK captaincy with an eye toward the future and Ravindra Jadeja was appointed as his successor. In IPL 2022, Dhoni enjoyed a relatively decent season with the bat, scoring 232 runs in 14 games, with a top score of 50 and these runs came at a strike rate of over 123.

After CSK’s dismal performance in 2022, speculations were rife that Dhoni would call quits before 2023. However, he put an end to speculations and confirmed that he will be playing in the forthcoming edition as well.

