Wishes galore for Kirsten as he turns 54

Gary Kisten being carried around the stadium for a victory lap after the 2011 World Cup final (BCCI)

Former Indian World Cup-winning coach and South African batsman, Gary Kirsten turned 54 on Tuesday. Kirsten was instrumental in helping the Indian team to win the World Cup in 2011. The cricketing world took to Twitter and showered their heartfelt wishes to Gary Kirsten.

The World Cup-winning squad member, Yuvraj Singh wrote, “ To a coach, a friend and a legend! Here’s wishing you a very Happy Birthday”.

To a coach, a friend and a legend! Here’s wishing you a very Happy Birthday @Gary_Kirsten! Stay healthy and happy. Hope to see you soon 🎂 pic.twitter.com/rgTBiFC40P — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 23, 2021

ICC also wished the former coach on their Twitter handle by quoting, “First South African to make 5000 Test runs. India’s Cricket World Cup 2011 winning coach. Happy Birthday, Gary Kirsten.

First South African to make 5000 Test runs 🇿🇦 India's Cricket World Cup 2011 winning coach 🏆 Happy birthday, Gary Kirsten! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/u1mXjnwyBX — ICC (@ICC) November 23, 2021

During Kirsten’s tenure as a coach, the Indian team reached the number one spot in the longest format of the game.

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals and Suresh Raina also took to their Twitter handles and wished Gary Kirsten.

A 🇿🇦 legend who wore the cape of good hope and belief for #TeamIndia 💙🇮🇳 Happy Birthday Gary Kirsten 🎂 pic.twitter.com/bpaHTiGQKz — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 23, 2021

Happy Birthday coach @Gary_Kirsten Thank you for guiding us & making us win the 2011 World Cup. Wishing you the best in future! 🙌 #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/bDFMTqPF0j — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 23, 2021

Gary Kirsten’s contribution to the Indian team is unparalleled. He was appointed as the head coach when things were falling apart for the Indian team. He successfully coached the team and brought the best out of each and every player.