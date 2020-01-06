Winter of discontent: Mumbai clutching at the straws to save this Ranji season

Devdutt Padikkal’s composed half-century steered Karnataka to a five-wicket win over bitter rivals Mumbai. (Express photo by Pradip Das) Devdutt Padikkal’s composed half-century steered Karnataka to a five-wicket win over bitter rivals Mumbai. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

With a boundary, just under an hour after lunch on Day 3, Karnataka finished the match. There wasn’t much celebration from the visitors at the MCA-BKC ground in Mumbai, for they made the win look regulation against a Mumbai team that has won the competition a record 41 times. But for the Mumbai outfit, which boasted a strong batting line-up, there was a fair degree of disappointment.

On Sunday, the hosts’ endured their second consecutive defeat at home in the competition this season. And it wasn’t entirely a case where the Karnataka team overpowered their opponents; the Mumbai team was responsible for their own downfall.

After folding out for a paltry 194 in the first innings – which Karnataka answered with a 218 and a 24 run lead – Mumbai faltered to a score of just 149 in the second innings to set a target of 126.

Mumbai never looked to be well positioned in their defence of the target as Karnataka openers Devdutt Padikkal and R Samarth ensured a 78-run stand for the first wicket to set the tone. Padikkal in particular was in control of the run chase. He used his feet confidently to carve through the Mumbai spinners.

He slammed two sixes – the first just about clearing the ropes at square leg followed by a powerful strike over midwicket that landed in a swimming pool outside the ground. The talented 19-year-old left-hander was finally undone in the first over after lunch, when he was trapped LBW off spinner Shashank Attarde, bringing an end to a well-constructed 46-ball 50.

The Mumbai bowler was easily the most consistent performer for the hosts over the two innings. The 28-year-old, in only his second Ranji Trophy match, picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings and then started to help himself to more wickets in the second. On a pitch that allowed him to turn his deliveries, he managed to pick up four quick wickets in the second innings. But since a star-studded Mumbai batting outfit failed to put on a decent target, there was not much chance for Attarde to help his team.

The last hope

The day started with Mumbai continuing their second innings hoping that overnight batsman Sarfaraz Khan could add more runs with the team’s tail-enders. With opener Prithvi Shaw being ruled out mid-way through the match, after suffering from a shoulder injury on the opening day, the hosts were short of one batsman. Later skipper Suryakumar Yadav explained that Shaw’s injury was so severe that he was “unable to lift a plate during lunch.”

Hopes were now on Khan to salvage a score. He started the day batting on 53 and eventually remained unbeaten on 71 after running out of partners.

Karnataka’s left arm seamer Prateek Jain was responsible of taking the four remaining wickets that packed up the Mumbai team. He got Attarde early through a catch at slips, bowled Tushar Deshpande, got Deepak Shetty out caught behind, and then bowled Royston Dias to end the Mumbai innings.

And it was the Karnataka bowling which did the trick for the visitors. They read the pitch conditions well, opting for four pacers when skipper Karun Nair won the toss and put Mumbai in to bat.

For Mumbai though, Yadav explained it was a lack of application that caused the downfall. “Like against Railways in our last match, we failed to score big due to lack of application. We could have done better in all departments. We failed as a unit. Maybe in the first innings we could have batted better and got a 20-run lead and in the second got those extra 50 runs,” Yadav rued after the match. But Mumbai’s problems are yet to find an end. With two losses in three matches this campaign, three players from the squad are expected to travel for the India A tour of New Zealand, including captain Yadav.

But he isn’t too concerned. “Players coming in can fill in our (missing players’) shoes. I will tell them to forget what has happened and focus on the next game (against Tamil Nadu in Chennai from January 11) and come back stronger,” he remarked.

Karnataka, meanwhile, kept their record against Mumbai in the past five years in tact—never losing outright against Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy tie.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 194 and 149/9 (Sarfaraz Khan 71 not out, Shams Mulani 31; Prateek Jain 4-11) lost to Karnataka 218 and 129/5 (Devdutt Padikkal 50, R Samarth 34; Shashank Attarde c4-52). Karnataka 6 points, Mumbai 0 points.

