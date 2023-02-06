‘Winning in India is bigger than Ashes’: Watch Aussie Test stars spill beans on challenges they face while playing against India

Ahead of the much looked-forward-to Border-Gavaskar Trophy that gets underway from Thursday, 9th February in Nagpur, the Baggy Greens reveal what it’s like playing a Test series in India.

From comparing the India tour with the Ashes to revealing their most challenging fears, here is how the visitors reacted when asked ‘What’s tougher: An India tour, or away Ashes series?’:

Mitchell Starc (13 Test vs India) – “Playing a series in India would be special to our group. I think it’s always been a bit of a crown jewel for Australian touring teams… it’s one of the if not the hardest place to play away with such foreign conditions…how strong the Indian team are at the moment. For our group where we sit at this minute and how we’re building a group and learning and adapting and bringing that experience in. I think that would be really special.”

What’s tougher: An India tour, or away Ashes series? The Aussie Test stars have their say #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ljF0II6LBo — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 6, 2023

“On one side you have got all this great history of Ashes…whether you play in England or not and then you have got this tour of India which has always been out of reach for many Australian teams. So, if we could win an away Ashes and an away India then that would be a huge opportunity for any Australian team but certainly a unique opportunity to do this year.”

David Warner (18 Test vs India)- “Really looking forward to it…it’s always a hard graph and the one thing I’m looking forward to is applying myself against the best spinners of the world. Being a part of that last Ashes was fantastic but to go to India and beat them in India…that’s the toughest challenge in Test cricket for us.”

Josh Hazlewood (15 Test vs India) – “It’s probably the last thing to think of…winning a series in England and winning a series in India…we won a testament last time we had good chances to win the series but didn’t quite grab them. It’s probably been longer since Australia won there and less frequently they have won there. In world cricket, that’s how runs go…we will try winning in India.”

Steve Smith (14 Test vs India) – “It’s a difficult place to win a Test match let alone a series so you know if we were able to topple that mountain that would be huge. I think if we can win in India that would be bigger than the Ashes.”

Travis Head (6 Test vs India) – “The robbery is growing and growing and growing and that would get one up from us at home and be nice to do it the other way around.”

Nathan Lyon (22 Test vs India)- “It’s gonna be hard work, we know that but I think I can play a massive role in that. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Pat Cummins (18 Test vs India) – “Winning a series in India is like in Ashes away series but even more rare. I think it really is a career highlight and career defining series if you can win over there…so that’s an opportunity…can’t wait.”