Windies have what it takes to turn it around, says Jason Holder ahead of Zimbabwe game

They did not have the best of starts to the tournament but West Indies have the wherewithal to turn things around in the ongoing T20 World Cup here, fells all-rounder Jason Holder.

West Indies started their T20 World Cup campaign on a disastrous note, slumping to a shocking 42-run loss against Scotland in a first-round Group B match. Chasing Scotland’s challenging 160 for five, the two-time champion was bundled out for 118. “Obviously we had a tough start yesterday. We were all disappointed with the performance that we had yesterday. But I think the most important thing for us to do is to come together even tighter now and try to find solutions,” Holder said on the eve of their second match against Zimbabwe.

“We had a pretty good chat yesterday after the game, and I’m sure guys went to their rooms and reflected on the performance yesterday.

“No doubt I think we have what it takes to turn it around. And more or less we need to hitting the ground running against Zimbabwe starting that game out well and beating them,” he added. But it would be easier said than done against Zimbabwe, who beat Ireland by 31 runs in their opener.

“I’m expecting the same thing they (Zimbabwe) did yesterday. They’re a very good cricket team. We played against them quite a bit in the recent past. And they have been more and more competitive,” Holder said.

“They seem to be on a nice winning streak too as well. We expect a highly competitive game. Probably one of the toughest games that we’re going to have here in this competition. “And no doubt we know the magnitude of the game. So it’s more or less us going and scoring, performing, trying to keep in the game and keeping the momentum as long as possible.” Of late, batting has been a cause of concern for the West Indies and Holder, who top-scored with a 33-ball 38, said “situational” awareness will be key to their success.

“We obviously didn’t bat well yesterday. And we probably let ourselves down with a bat in the recent past. I think we just got to be a little more situationally aware and trying to build partnerships. A partnership is a key in a cricket game,” he said.