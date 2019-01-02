Ranji Trophy: Win against Kerala will add to team’s confidence, says Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh

On Tuesday, as Punjab completed a ten-wicket win over Kerala in their Ranji Trophy match at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, skipper 27-year-old Mandeep Singh looked a relaxed man. While Punjab gathered seven points with the win, the win also meant that Punjab now have 20 points after seven matches and with one match remaining in the group stage, Singh was confident of making it to the knock-out stage of the competition. The win meant that Punjab climbed to the eighth spot in the points table in Elite Group A and B.

“The win will boost the morale of the team and the team understands that we needed to win this match to stay in contention. Bowling was our main strength in this match and I think apart from Siddharth Kaul and Manpreet Singh Gony, pacer Baltej Singh too bowled well and picked up crucial wickets for us in second innings. Mayank Markande has been bowling good and his temperament of handling the pressure situations has always helped the team. There have been some flaws regarding our batting as a unit. We have been seeing batting collapses this season and I think it was fourth such instance this season. As a batting group, we have been discussing this issue and the need is to withstand good bowling speed and to show the intent to stay on the wicket rather than losing your wicket while playing loose shots. Though, we batted well in first innings too with the conditions supporting the pacers. The season has not ended yet for us and the batsman will also gain some positives from this match. We play Bengal in Bengal in the last match of the group stage and hopefully we can win that match and qualify for knock-out stage,” shared Singh.

While Punjab has only scored two wins out of seven matches, the Punjab skipper has been one of the leading scorers for the team with six half-centuries this season. Singh, who made his first-class debut in 2010, played a knock of 89 runs in the first innings of Punjab against Kerala and had scored half-centuries in Punjab last two matches against Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu respectively. Earlier in the season, Singh had played a knock of 90 runs against Delhi and helped Punjab record their first win of the Ranji Trophy season. The batsman has been struggling with a back injury for the last one year and counts this season as an important one after his injury. “I guess it is a good run for me hitting six half-centuries. But I cud have converted two of those half-centuries into centuries. In this match too, I got out after being well set and it was disappointing to miss the century. But I am happy that the team won and such knocks also add to my confidence. It has been tough for me after the injury but such performance add to the positives gained in this season. I am able to make useful contributions for the team. As a captain, I have learnt so many things about how to handle pressure situations and make sure that the team remains focussed and balanced,” said Singh, who made his debit for India against Zimbabwe during the T20I’s series in 2016.

With Punjab youngster Shubman Gill in fine form this season, Singh rates the youngster highly. “Shubman has been in brilliant form since the last 18 months. For me, he is an outstanding batsman and I think he is ready to play for India anytime. It shuld not be delayed and the sooner he plays for India, the better it will be. The way he has scored runs consistently is something to be appreciated,” concluded Singh.