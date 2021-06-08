scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Most read

Williamson’s left elbow injury being monitored, Boult to play second Test: Stead

Kane Williamson has sustained an injury to his left elbow during the first Test against England at Lord's

By: PTI |
June 8, 2021 11:39:42 pm
New Zealand's Kane Williamson walks off the pitch with teammates at the end of the first Test (Source: Reuters)

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has sustained an injury to his left elbow during the first Test against England at Lord’s and will be monitored by the medical team before taking a call on the eve of the second Test starting here on Wednesday.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead also informed that left arm seamer Trent Boult is available for the second Test, while one of the fast bowlers will be rested for the Birmingham game.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner is also out with a cut in his index finger.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

‘BlackCaps’, the official twitter handle of New Zealand Cricket, headlined a Gary Stead update from Birmingham.

“Pace bowlers from Lord’s won’t all play 2nd Test. Trent Boult available & likely to return. Mitch Santner ruled out with his cut left index finger. Kane Williamson’s left elbow injury being monitored & a decision to be made tomorrow,” it tweeted.

The first Test ended in a draw.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs Qatar
IND vs QAT in pics: India lose 0-1 to Qatar in World Cup qualifying round match
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jun 08: Latest News