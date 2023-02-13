scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

‘Will undoubtedly miss the adventure’: Eoin Morgan announces retirement from all forms of cricket

During his England stint, Morgan experienced success in both the ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup.

Eoin MorganEoin Morgan has had considerable success as England's limited-overs captain. (Reuters)
Listen to this article
‘Will undoubtedly miss the adventure’: Eoin Morgan announces retirement from all forms of cricket
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday.

“It is with great pride that I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket. After much deliberation, I believe that now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years. From moving to England in 2005 to join Middlesex, right up to the very end, playing for Paarl Royals in SA20, I have cherished every moment,” he tweeted on Monday confirming his decision.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

He went on to add: “Since my retirement from international cricket, I have been able to spend more time with loved ones, and I looked forward to being able to do so more and more in the future. Having said that, I will undoubtedly miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional cricket.”

As a England player, he has experienced success in both the ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup. He had announced retirement from international cricket last year. He captained the national team in a record 126 ODIs and 72 T20s. The 118 victories he led the side to over the two formats is also a record.

In the Indian Premier League, he led Kolkata Knight Riders to a title in the 2011-12 season. He was also at the helm in 2021 when it lost to Chennai Super Kings in the final.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...

More to follow

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-02-2023 at 15:03 IST
Next Story

Clip of Vijay from Leo sets in Kashmir leaked. Watch

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 13: Latest News
close