‘Will undoubtedly miss the adventure’: Eoin Morgan announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Former England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday.

“It is with great pride that I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket. After much deliberation, I believe that now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years. From moving to England in 2005 to join Middlesex, right up to the very end, playing for Paarl Royals in SA20, I have cherished every moment,” he tweeted on Monday confirming his decision.

He went on to add: “Since my retirement from international cricket, I have been able to spend more time with loved ones, and I looked forward to being able to do so more and more in the future. Having said that, I will undoubtedly miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional cricket.”

As a England player, he has experienced success in both the ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup. He had announced retirement from international cricket last year. He captained the national team in a record 126 ODIs and 72 T20s. The 118 victories he led the side to over the two formats is also a record.

In the Indian Premier League, he led Kolkata Knight Riders to a title in the 2011-12 season. He was also at the helm in 2021 when it lost to Chennai Super Kings in the final.

🏆 ODI World Cup winner

🏆 T20 World Cup winner 🎖️ CBE for services to Cricket Our greatest EVER white-ball captain! 🐐#ThankYouMorgs 👏 pic.twitter.com/RwiJ40DiQS — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 13, 2023

