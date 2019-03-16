Will take time to overcome Christchurch horror, says Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal said that it won’t be easy for the team to overcome the shock of narrowly escaping Friday’s shooting in a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. “It will certainly take some time for us to get out of it (the state of shock) after the experience we had here,” said Tamim at Christchurch airport just before leaving for Dhaka.

At least 49 people died in attacks on two mosques in the city of Christchurch during Friday prayers, in what appeared to be the worst act of terror against Muslims in a Western country.

Bangladesh cricket team were in New Zealand for a Test series in the country. 17 members of the team, including Tamim, drove up to the Masjid Al Noor in a bus to join the Friday prayers when the mosque came under attack by a gunman.

“It is better that we are returning… because everyone’s family is worried. I just hope after returning home we can overcome it (trauma) with the passing of time,” Tamim said before the team left Christchurch.

Team manager Khaled Mashud had said that the players and the staff on the bus watched as blood-soaked victims staggered from the building. They stayed in it for a few minutes before leaving the place sensing danger.

The third Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand, which was to be held in Christchurch starting on Saturday, was promptly cancelled and the Bangladesh Cricket Board and New Zealand authorities arranged for the team to leave the country at the earliest possible time.