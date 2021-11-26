Will take decision on ongoing Netherlands tour in next 24-48 hrs: CSA

Netherlands were taking on South Africa in Centurion in the first ODI clash of a three-match series when heavy rain at the change of innings brought a premature end to the game. (Twitter)

A decision will be taken in the next 24-48 hours if the Netherlands’ tour of South Africa will be allowed to continue amid concerns over a new COVID-19 variant, Cricket South Africa (CSA) stated in a press release on Friday.

Netherlands were taking on South Africa in the first ODI clash of a three-match series when heavy rain at the change of innings brought a premature end to the game.

🚨RESULT | MATCH ABANDONED Heavy rain at the change of innings has brought a premature end to the opening game of the #BetwayODISeries#SAvNED #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/1IJ8skRmRE — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 26, 2021

“Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) are aware of news reports doing the rounds regarding the Netherlands tour to South Africa being cancelled or postponed,” the CSA release stated.

“Both boards can confirm that following updated information, it is highly unlikely that the visiting team will be able to fly out of South Africa over the weekend,” it added.

Cricket South Africa and @KNCBcricket are aware of news reports doing the rounds regarding the Netherlands tour to South Africa being cancelled or postponed. pic.twitter.com/j1AU73RVZ4 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 26, 2021

“The KNCB is reviewing all of its options, while prioritising the physical and mental well-being of its players. A decision on the continuation of the series will follow in the next 24 to 48 hours, while all flight options are being considered,” the statement concluded.

Both boards can confirm that following updated information, it is highly unlikely that the visiting team will be able to fly out of South Africa over the weekend. The KNCB is reviewing all of its options, while prioritising the physical and mental well-being of its players. — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 26, 2021

The Covid-19 situation has also led to considerable concerns about India’s tour of the Rainbow Nation next month and there could be changes in the quarantine rules for players in the coming days.

India, during a nearly seven-week assignment starting December 17, are scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20 Internationals across four venues –Johannesburg, Centurion, Paarl, and Cape Town.

The cases are on the rise in the northern part of the country and at least two venues for the Test series — Johannesburg and Pretoria (near Centurion) — could become vulnerable to the spread of the new variant.