Will Sri Lanka make it to semis and will Afghanistan have a good tournament? R Ashwin predicts

Since winning the T20 World Cup in 2014, the performances of Sri Lanka in this format of the ICC events have been underwhelming. Going into the tournament, the co-hosts alongside India have won one game out of their last five T20Is, which includes a series loss to Sri Lanka. The side has decided hand back the captaincy to Dasun Shanaka from Charith Asalanka recently.

“It is difficult for them to get into the top four. I don’t think they will get into the top four. If they do, I will be really surprised. I won’t rule them out. If they get a must-win game against a Western side, they can prepare a turning wicket and take a chance,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.