Will Sri Lanka make it to semis and will Afghanistan have a good tournament? R Ashwin predicts

Sri Lanka could not make the semis in the 2024 World Cup but Afghanistan managed to finish in the top four and lost in the semis against South Africa

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 08:52 PM IST
Sri Lankan side on the left and Afghanistan on right. (FILE photo)
Since winning the T20 World Cup in 2014, the performances of Sri Lanka in this format of the ICC events have been underwhelming. Going into the tournament, the co-hosts alongside India have won one game out of their last five T20Is, which includes a series loss to Sri Lanka. The side has decided hand back the captaincy to Dasun Shanaka from Charith Asalanka recently.

“It is difficult for them to get into the top four. I don’t think they will get into the top four. If they do, I will be really surprised. I won’t rule them out. If they get a must-win game against a Western side, they can prepare a turning wicket and take a chance,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

In addition to Sri Lanka, Ashwin gave his view on Afghanistan, who have reached the semifinals in the 2024 T20 World Cup, and they start their campaign against New Zealand in Chennai.

“People may say Afghanistan have a huge chance because they are playing in India, and playing against New Zealand at Chepauk. But Chepauk’s pitch is not like before. Their batting is a big problem. Can they make big scores? They might have a chance in day games, but I still think they are not going to qualify. They are a good, emerging side, but not a top-four side,” R Ashwin said.

Sri Lanka Squad for T20 World Cup 2026:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

Afghanistan Squad for T20 World Cup 2026:

Rashid Khan (Captain), Ibrahim Zadran (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq, Fazal Haq Farooqi and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Indian Super League 2025/26: Drop of 95 percent in per-match valuation as FanCode gets exclusive media rights for upcoming season
Indian Super League fanCode

The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Trusted Biren man turned key critic: Meet Manipur’s next CM?
manipur cm
'PM is compromised': Behind Rahul’s attack on govt over ‘Naravane, Epstein, tariff’
rahul gandhi, lok sabha, parliament,
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Ethanol
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
