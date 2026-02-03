Will Sri Lanka make it to semis and will Afghanistan have a good tournament? R Ashwin predicts

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Since winning the T20 World Cup in 2014, the performances of Sri Lanka in this format of the ICC events have been underwhelming. Going into the tournament, the co-hosts alongside India have won one game out of their last five T20Is, which includes a series loss to Sri Lanka. The side has decided hand back the captaincy to Dasun Shanaka from Charith Asalanka recently.
“It is difficult for them to get into the top four. I don’t think they will get into the top four. If they do, I will be really surprised. I won’t rule them out. If they get a must-win game against a Western side, they can prepare a turning wicket and take a chance,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
In addition to Sri Lanka, Ashwin gave his view on Afghanistan, who have reached the semifinals in the 2024 T20 World Cup, and they start their campaign against New Zealand in Chennai.
“People may say Afghanistan have a huge chance because they are playing in India, and playing against New Zealand at Chepauk. But Chepauk’s pitch is not like before. Their batting is a big problem. Can they make big scores? They might have a chance in day games, but I still think they are not going to qualify. They are a good, emerging side, but not a top-four side,” R Ashwin said.
Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga
Rashid Khan (Captain), Ibrahim Zadran (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq, Fazal Haq Farooqi and Abdullah Ahmadzai.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.