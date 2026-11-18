Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Ahead of the first Test in Wellington, Indian skipper Shubman Gill confirmed India will field four seamers, but he did not name them. Mohammed Siraj, who was part of the last three games in the ODI squad, played only the final game when other pacers were unavailable. This raised speculation about whether the Hyderabadi would be part of the first red-ball game. When asked, bowling coach Morne Morkel did not give a concrete answer.
“Siraj is a world-class performer, whenever he has stepped in the India jersey, whenever he has played,” Morkel said. “My feedback to Gautam (head coach Gautam Gambhir) was that we have enough in attack to take 20 wickets. Ultimately the call will be taken by Shubman,” he added.
India are currently placed fourth in the WTC points table, and to qualify for the final they will have to beat New Zealand in the series. However, the Achilles’ heel is bowling the overs on time, which, if not done, can result in deductions and cost the side a place in the final.
“We need to block outside noise and get the ball in the right areas. We cannot afford to lose points. The team needs to take ownership and get quicker to the mark. The responsibility lies with the bowler and the captain,” he said.
The other major factor in Wellington is wind. In the past, bowlers unaccustomed to the conditions have found it hard to cope with the winds, which are unlike any other venue in the world.
“When you bowl into the wind, you get a bit of shape. Your thought process is important. You can hold your actions a bit longer,” Morkel explained.
“Don’t overthink conditions,” Morkel said.
“The best way of winning is to set the tone in the first session, but the first session doesn’t always win a Test. You need guys who can produce a magical spell on the fourth or fifth day,” The South African said.