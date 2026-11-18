Ahead of the first Test in Wellington, Indian skipper Shubman Gill confirmed India will field four seamers, but he did not name them. Mohammed Siraj, who was part of the last three games in the ODI squad, played only the final game when other pacers were unavailable. This raised speculation about whether the Hyderabadi would be part of the first red-ball game. When asked, bowling coach Morne Morkel did not give a concrete answer.

“Siraj is a world-class performer, whenever he has stepped in the India jersey, whenever he has played,” Morkel said. “My feedback to Gautam (head coach Gautam Gambhir) was that we have enough in attack to take 20 wickets. Ultimately the call will be taken by Shubman,” he added.